Bhopal Horror: Woman Kills Neighbour Over Rs 500, Steals Gold Dentures

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly murdering her 60-year-old neighbour after she refused to lend her Rs 500.

The accused, identified as Rekha, also known as Rita and Reet, allegedly attacked Kalri Devi while under the influence of alcohol. According to the police investigation, Rekha had visited the elderly woman's house to borrow the money.

However, when Kalri Devi declined to lend her the amount, the situation reportedly turned violent. The accused allegedly smothered the senior citizen, causing her death.

Police received information about Kalri Devi's death from Hamidia Hospital on November 6. A preliminary post-mortem report suggested that she had died of asphyxiation due to an obstruction in her respiratory tract.

Accused Flees With Jewellery, Cash And Gold Dentures

Following the alleged murder, Rekha reportedly removed the victim's gold ornaments and gold dentures before fleeing from the house. She also allegedly took an unspecified amount of cash.

After receiving the hospital's report, police registered cases of murder and robbery and launched an investigation to identify the accused.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to trace the suspect. Police also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the arrest.

Investigators questioned local residents and examined technical evidence as part of the probe. Their investigation eventually led them to Rekha, who allegedly confessed to the crime, according to the police.

Officers also seized the clothes and slippers she was reportedly wearing during the incident, along with her mobile phone.

Accused Has Criminal Record, Sent To Police Custody

Further investigation revealed that Rekha allegedly has a criminal history. Police found that cases involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl had previously been registered against her.

In another case, she was accused of verbally abusing and physically assaulting people in a public place, besides allegedly issuing death threats.

Following her arrest in connection with Kalri Devi's murder, the accused was produced before the authorities and remanded to two days of police custody.