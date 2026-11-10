India Could See Improved Investment Outlook After US Midterms Through Lower Oil Prices, Yields: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India could benefit from lower crude oil prices, softer global bond yields and improved foreign investment flows following the US midterm election results, according to a report by Axis Mutual Fund.

The report said Democrats are expected to focus on affordability, the Iran conflict and tariffs when the new Congress takes charge in January. However, the political shift does not guarantee a return to pre-disruption global economic and geopolitical conditions, ANI reported.

Lower Oil Prices, Yields May Support India

A possible easing of Middle East tensions could lower crude prices, moderate inflation and reduce pressure on global bond yields.

As a major importer of energy and capital, India could benefit from this combination. High oil prices, elevated US yields and a strong dollar have weighed on emerging-market currencies and capital flows.

A sustained decline in crude prices could improve India's trade balance, reduce dollar demand and ease pressure on the balance of payments and the rupee. Softer US bond yields could also encourage foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows into Indian markets.

Lower energy costs may further reduce imported inflation, transport expenses and business input costs, supporting household purchasing power, corporate margins and monetary policy flexibility.

Consumption, Financial Stocks May Gain

The report expects market leadership to potentially broaden, with consumption-oriented businesses, financial companies and other interest-rate-sensitive sectors benefiting from lower input costs and softer yields.

However, it cautioned that attractive valuations alone may not sustain a stock market recovery without stronger earnings growth.

It also noted that the US political shift is unlikely to reverse longer-term global trends, including strategic competition between the US and China, supply-chain restructuring and investment in critical minerals and technology.

(KNN Bureau)

