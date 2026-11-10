'Read Sonia Gandhi, Understand Her': Cong Leaders On Her Memoir

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Congress leaders have welcomed the release of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir, describing it as an important account of her personal journey, political experiences and contributions to Indian public life.

They said the book would help people understand her life beyond the allegations and criticism levelled against her by the BJP and other political opponents.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice President Gurunadham said the party was happy to see Sonia Gandhi's biography, titled 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', being released by her on Tuesday. He described the decision to bring out the book as appropriate and timely, particularly in view of what he called repeated attempts by the BJP to undermine her public image and stature.

“The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee is very happy to note that Sonia Gandhi's biography, titled 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', is being released today by Sonia Gandhi herself. The decision taken by Sonia Gandhi is the right decision at the right time. Why? Because the BJP has been making several allegations against Sonia Gandhi and attempting to undermine her stature and status in the public eye. So, this is a good response to the BJP, and I feel it is also a part and parcel of great Indian history,” Gurunadham said.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also welcomed the memoir, saying it would bring Sonia Gandhi's personal experiences and journey before the public and help clear several misconceptions surrounding her.

Speaking about the book, Rajput said:“This is Sonia Gandhi's only book in which she has written her memoirs. And through this book, the truth will become clear. All her personal experiences will come before everyone, and everyone should read it.”

He also anticipated criticism from the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and groups which, according to him, engage in communal politics by creating divisions between Hindus and Muslims.

“Yes, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the RSS and those who indulge in Hindu-Muslim politics in the name of communalism will certainly create a controversy over certain incidents mentioned in the book. They will definitely raise questions. We must welcome those criticisms as well. We are ready to respond to them,” he said.

Making an appeal to readers, Rajput urged people to understand Sonia Gandhi's life and contributions rather than making personal remarks against her.

“But our only appeal is this: Come, read Sonia Gandhi. Understand Sonia Gandhi, and instead of making shameless remarks about her, respect her. See how she has shaped her journey in India and what sacrifices, dedication and commitment she has demonstrated. All these things will become clear when her story, in her own words, comes before the public,” he said.

Rajput further claimed that the memoir would put to rest several misconceptions and allegations that had circulated about Sonia Gandhi over the years.

Expressing confidence about the book's reception, the Congress spokesperson said he expected it to become a bestseller.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt described the memoir as a source of inspiration for people going through difficult circumstances, pointing to Sonia Gandhi's response to personal attacks by the BJP and the Prime Minister.

“This book is an inspiration to the people who are going through a difficult time, showing how Madam Gandhi kept her boundaries when the BJP and PM Modi made personal attacks on her. She kept her patience, and it shows her upbringing and the boundaries she maintained. I hope more people will read it and take inspiration from her,” he said.

The remarks by the Congress leaders come amid the release of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, which is expected to offer readers an account of her personal experiences and journey in India.