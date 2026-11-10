Technotrans Significantly Increases Revenue In Q3 And Achieves An EBIT Margin Of 7.2 % In The First Nine Months Of The 2026 Financial Year
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technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year
10.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
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technotrans significantly increases revenue in Q3 and achieves an EBIT margin of 7.2 % in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year
The Energy Management focus market grew by 7 % to € 49.0 million in the nine-month period. Excluding standard laser business, growth amounted to 19 %. In response to rising demand from data centres, technotrans expanded production by adding a fourth manufacturing line for Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs). Revenue from data centres was significantly higher than in the previous year. Healthcare & Analytics increased revenue by 6 % to € 25.1 million. The expected stabilisation became apparent in Print and Plastics. At € 56.6 million and € 40.1 million respectively, revenue in these markets remained 8 % and 15 % below the previous year. In the Plastics focus market, technotrans secured a long-term, high-volume series production order for compact temperature control units for high-tech applications, with annual revenue potential in the low double-digit million-euro range. Significant revenue contributions from this order are expected from the 2027 financial year onwards. Technology segment EBIT increases despite lower revenue
Technology generated EBIT of € 6.1 million on revenue of € 131.1 million (previous year: € 5.8 million). The product mix and efficiency improvements raised the segment margin to 4.6 % (previous year: 4.2 %). Services contributed to earnings stability, with virtually unchanged revenue of € 44.6 million and an EBIT margin of 14.7 % (previous year: 15.5 %). Positive cash flow and solid capital structure
After nine months, free cash flow amounted to € 5.2 million (previous year: € 8.0 million). The third quarter alone contributed € 5.7 million. The year-on-year comparison was adversely affected in particular by the order-related build-up of working capital. With an equity ratio of 63.1 %, cash and cash equivalents of € 16.7 million and undrawn credit lines of € 20.7 million, technotrans has a solid financing base. Revenue forecast refined; margin and cash flow targets confirmed
A follow-up order for CDUs for Asia, secured in October and worth a mid-single-digit million-euro amount, will be recognised in full as revenue in 2026. In the data centre business, technotrans expects full-year revenue to triple compared with 2025. However, the stabilisation in Print and Plastics is not expected to fully offset the year-on-year declines in revenue. In view of the business performance to date and the continuing challenging market conditions, the Board of Management has refined its 2026 revenue forecast towards the lower end of the original range of € 240 million to € 260 million. technotrans continues to expect an EBIT margin of 6.5 % to 8.5 % and free cash flow of slightly more than € 10 million. “Our success in securing new orders broadens the prospects for future growth. With Ready for Growth, we aim to capitalize this potential and thereby sustainably increase our earnings power as consolidated revenue grows,” emphasises Michael Finger. Further information: About technotrans SE:
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2431044 10.11.2026 CET/CEST
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