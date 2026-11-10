Henkel AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Henkel posts very strong sales growth in the third quarter

10.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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QUARTERLY STATEMENT

Q3 2026 JULY - SEPTEMBER Strong Q3 results and updated outlook underscore the success of our growth strategy Henkel posts very strong sales growth in the third quarter

Group sales increased by 11.0 percent to 5.7 billion euros, organically +6.5 percent

Adhesive Technologies: significant organic sales growth of 7.9 percent

with strong price and positive volume developments

Consumer Brands: very strong organic sales growth of 4.8 percent

with significantly positive price and volume developments

Organic sales growth driven by all regions

All five acquisitions announced in 2026 successfully closed:



Expansion into two adjacent businesses in Adhesive Technologies

Strengthening of Hair business area in the Consumer Brands business unit

Outlook for fiscal 2026 updated:



Organic sales growth: 3.0 to 4.0 percent (previously: 1.5 to 3.5 percent)



Adjusted return on sales: around 15 percent (previously: 14.5 to 16.0 percent) Adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS): mid-single-digit percentage increase at constant exchange rates (previously: low to high single-digit percentage increase at constant exchange rates) Düsseldorf, November 10, 2026 – Despite a persistently challenging market environment, Henkel delivered very strong sales growth in the third quarter of 2026, generating Group sales of around 5.7 billion euros. This corresponds to an organic growth rate of 6.5 percent. Growth was driven by positive price and volume developments in both business units. Henkel had already published its preliminary figures for the third quarter and an updated full-year outlook at the end of October, raising its sales expectations and narrowing its earnings guidance. “Our organic sales growth significantly accelerated in the third quarter, driven by very strong performance in both business units. It is particularly encouraging that we continue to see positive price and volume developments, with volumes increasing for the fifth consecutive quarter. The successful business performance in the third quarter underscores the strength of our business and the consistent execution of our growth agenda,” said Carsten Knobel, CEO of Henkel. “At the same time, we continue to advance the strategic development of our portfolio with a clear and consistent focus. All five acquisitions announced in the course of this year have now been successfully completed. With our most recent acquisitions, we are strengthening our core business, expanding into attractive new business areas and creating additional growth opportunities for both business units: In Adhesive Technologies, we have expanded our portfolio with high-performance water-based specialty tapes as well as specialty coatings for flexible materials. In Consumer Brands, we have strengthened our global Hair business across both the Consumer and Professional segments. Our recent acquisitions together represent sales of around 1.6 billion euros. In the coming years, we expect them to deliver above-average growth in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range and to reach annual sales of around 2 billion euros by 2030. This will further strengthen our growth agenda,” Carsten Knobel continued. “With our updated outlook for 2026, we are underscoring our ambition to deliver sustainable and profitable growth. We now expect stronger organic sales growth, while narrowing our earnings guidance to reflect the higher increase in raw material costs, particularly in Adhesive Technologies.” Sales development by business unit in million euros Sales Third Quarter Q3/2025 Q3/2026 +/- Organic Henkel Group 5,147 5,713 11.0% 6.5% Adhesive Technologies 2,708 3,027 11.8% 7.9% Consumer Brands 2,402 2,643 10.1% 4.8% January-September 1-9/2025 1-9/2026 Henkel Group 15,549 16,061 3.3% 4.3% Adhesive Technologies 8,124 8,561 5.4% 5.7% Consumer Brands 7,308 7,376 0.9% 2.8% The Adhesive Technologies business unit generated significant organic sales growth in the third quarter, supported by all business areas. In the Consumer Brands business unit, very strong organic sales growth was driven by both the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Group sales performance Group sales registered double-digit nominal growth in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 11.0 percent to 5,713 million euros. Effects from acquisitions/divestments increased sales by 4.4 percent. Foreign exchange rate effects had a neutral impact on sales. Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales increased by 6.5 percent. This growth was driven by positive price and volume developments at Group level. Over the first nine months of 2026, sales totaled 16,061 million euros. This is equivalent to a nominal increase of 3.3 percent. Organically, Henkel generated very strong sales growth of 4.3 percent, likewise driven by positive price and volume developments. Group sales performance in million euros Q3/2025 Q3/2026 1-9/2025 1-9/2026 Sales 5,147 5,713 15,549 16,061 Change versus previous year -6.3% 11.0% -4.6% 3.3% Foreign exchange -4.8% 0.0% -3.5% -2.6% Adjusted for foreign exchange -1.5% 11.0% -1.2% 5.9% Acquisitions/Divestments -2.9% 4.4% -1.6% 1.6% Organic 1.4% 6.5% 0.4% 4.3% Of which price -0.1% 5.4% 0.9% 2.5% Of which volume 1.5% 1.1% -0.4% 1.8% All regions contributed to the very strong organic sales growth achieved in the third quarter. The IMEA and Asia-Pacific regions posted double-digit and significant organic sales growth respectively. The Europe, North America and Latin America regions also recorded organic sales growth compared to the prior-year quarter. Sales performance by region in million euros Europe IMEA North

America Latin

America Asia-

Pacific Corpo-

rate Henkel Group Sales 1

July-September 2026 2,101 604 1,532 419 1,014 43 5,713 Sales1

July-September 2025 1,990 537 1,319 369 895 37 5,147 Change versus previous year 5.6% 12.4% 16.2% 13.7% 13.3% – 11.0% Organic 2.2% 27.8% 3.4% 4.4% 8.9% – 6.5% Proportion of 2026 Group sales 37% 11% 27% 7% 18% 1% 100% Proportion of

2025 Group sales 39% 10% 26% 7% 17% 1% 100% 1 By location of company. Almost all regions contributed to Henkel's very strong organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2026. The IMEA and Asia-Pacific regions saw the strongest organic sales growth. By contrast, Europe experienced a slight overall decline in organic sales growth compared to the same period of the previous year. Sales performance by region in million euros Europe IMEA North

America Latin

America Asia-

Pacific Corpo-

rate Henkel Group Sales 1

January-September 2026 6,081 1,678 4,168 1,199 2,812 123 16,061 Sales1

January-September 2025 5,970 1,616 4,141 1,119 2,587 117 15,549 Change versus previous year 1.9% 3.8% 0.7% 7.1% 8.7% – 3.3% Organic -0.3% 19.2% 2.7% 0.6% 9.8% – 4.3% Proportion of 2026 Group sales 38% 10% 26% 7% 18% 1% 100% Proportion of

2025 Group sales 38% 10% 27% 7% 17% 1% 100% 1 By location of company. Sales performance Adhesive Technologies In the third quarter of 2026, the Adhesive Technologies business unit generated sales of 3,027 million euros. This represents a nominal increase of 11.8 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), sales increased by 7.9 percent. This growth was driven primarily by strong price developments alongside positive volume developments. Foreign exchange effects increased sales by 1.1 percent. Acquisitions/divestments also had a positive impact of 2.7 percent. In the first nine months of 2026, the Adhesive Technologies business unit posted nominal sales growth of 5.4 percent to 8,561 million euros. Organically, Adhesive Technologies achieved very strong sales growth of 5.7 percent. Sales performance Adhesive Technologies in million euros Q3/2025 Q3/2026 1-9/2025 1-9/2026 Sales 2,708 3,027 8,124 8,561 Proportion of Group sales 53% 53% 52% 53% Change versus previous year -3.3% 11.8% -1.8% 5.4% Foreign exchange -4.9% 1.1% -3.3% -2.2% Adjusted for foreign exchange 1.6% 10.7% 1.5% 7.6% Acquisitions/Divestments -0.9% 2.7% -0.2% 1.9% Organic 2.5% 7.9% 1.6% 5.7% Of which price 0.5% 7.2% 0.7% 3.6% Of which volume 2.0% 0.7% 0.9% 2.1% The significant organic sales growth of the Adhesive Technologies business unit in the third quarter was particularly driven by the Mobility & Electronics and the Packaging & Consumer Goods business areas. The Mobility & Electronics business area posted double-digit organic sales growth of 12.1 percent. The Electronics and Industrial businesses both posted double-digit growth rates. Despite the market environment remaining subdued, sales in the Automotive business developed very strongly overall. The Packaging & Consumer Goods business area saw significant organic sales growth of 9.8 percent, supported by both businesses. The Craftsmen, Construction & Professional business area achieved organic sales growth of 2.1 percent with a strong contribution from the General Manufacturing & Maintenance business. The Consumer & Construction business posted overall positive sales growth. Sales development by business area in million euros Sales Third Quarter Q3/2025 Q3/2026 +/- Organic Adhesive Technologies 2,708 3,027 11.8% 7.9% Mobility & Electronics 991 1,198 20.9% 12.1% Packaging & Consumer Goods 767 844 9.9% 9.8% Craftsmen, Construction & Professional 950 985 3.8% 2.1% January-September 1-9/2025 1-9/2026 Adhesive Technologies 8,124 8,561 5.4% 5.7% Mobility & Electronics 2,934 3,281 11.8% 9.2% Packaging & Consumer Goods 2,355 2,433 3.3% 6.4% Craftsmen, Construction & Professional 2,834 2,848 0.5% 1.4% From a regional perspective, the Adhesive Technologies business unit recorded strong organic sales growth in Europe in the third quarter, driven by double-digit organic sales growth in the Mobility & Electronics business area and very strong sales growth in the Packaging & Consumer Goods business area. North America generated very strong organic sales growth, to which all business areas contributed. In the IMEA region, Adhesive Technologies achieved double-digit organic sales growth, with all three business areas contributing double-digit growth rates. The Latin America region recorded strong organic sales growth, driven by the Mobility & Electronics and Packaging & Consumer Goods business areas. The Asia-Pacific region recorded double-digit organic sales growth, due in particular to a double-digit increase in the Electronics and Industrial businesses. Sales performance Consumer Brands Sales in the Consumer Brands business unit increased nominally year-on-year by 10.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026, reaching 2,643 million euros. Organically (i.e. adjusted for foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestments), the business unit achieved very strong sales growth of 4.8 percent. This growth was driven by positive price and volume developments. Foreign exchange effects reduced sales by -1.2 percent. Acquisitions/divestments – particularly the recent acquisitions of OLAPLEX and“Not your Mother's” – made a positive contribution to sales of 6.4 percent. In the first nine months of 2026, sales generated by the Consumer Brands business unit amounted to 7,376 million euros, a nominal increase of 0.9 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. In organic terms, sales registered good growth of 2.8 percent, driven by positive price and volume developments. Sales performance Consumer Brands in million euros Q3/2025 Q3/2026 1-9/2025 1-9/2026 Sales 2,402 2,643 7,308 7,376 Proportion of Group sales 47% 46% 47% 46% Change versus previous year -9.5% 10.1% -7.7% 0.9% Foreign exchange -4.8% -1.2% -3.7% -3.1% Adjusted for foreign exchange -4.6% 11.2% -4.0% 4.1% Acquisitions/Divestments -5.0% 6.4% -3.0% 1.3% Organic 0.4% 4.8% -1.0% 2.8% Of which price -0.6% 3.2% 1.0% 1.3% Of which volume 0.9% 1.6% -1.9% 1.5% In the third quarter, the Laundry & Home Care business area generated very strong organic sales growth of 6.0 percent, with the Laundry Care business recording a very strong sales performance overall, driven in particular by strong growth in the Fabric Cleaning category and significant sales growth in the Fabric Care category. The Home Care business even posted double-digit organic sales growth, thanks in particular to the Hand Dishwashing category. The Hair business area achieved strong organic sales growth of 4.0 percent. The Consumer business generated strong organic sales growth, supported in particular by the Care and Color categories. The Professional business achieved very strong sales growth. The Other Consumer Businesses business area recorded a decline in organic sales of -1.2 percent, primarily attributable to the Body Care business in Europe. Sales development by business area in million euros Sales Third Quarter Q3/2025 Q3/2026 +/- Organic Consumer Brands 2,402 2,643 10.1% 4.8% Laundry & Home Care 1,409 1,465 4.0% 6.0% Hair 833 1,019 22.3% 4.0% Other Consumer Businesses 159 159 0.0% -1.2% January-September 1-9/2025 1-9/2026 Consumer Brands 7,308 7,376 0.9% 2.8% Laundry & Home Care 4,392 4,234 -3.6% 2.5% Hair 2,454 2,702 10.1% 4.1% Other Consumer Businesses 462 441 -4.5% -1.8% From a regional perspective, the Consumer Brands business unit recorded positive organic sales growth in the Europe region in the third quarter, with both the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas generating good organic sales growth. The North America region also generated positive organic sales growth, thanks in particular to the Hair business area. The IMEA region generated double-digit organic sales growth, driven by double-digit growth rates in both the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. The Latin America region posted very strong organic sales growth, primarily driven by the Laundry & Home Care business area. By contrast, the Asia-Pacific region came in slightly below the prior-year. While the Hair business area achieved positive organic sales growth, the performance of the Laundry & Home Care business area was below the level of the previous year.

Net assets and financial position of the Group No substantial changes to the net assets and financial position of the Group occurred in the period under review compared to the situation as at June 30, 2026. Outlook for the Henkel Group Based on the strong business performance in the third quarter and assumptions for the remainder of the year, Henkel updated its guidance for sales and earnings development for fiscal 2026 on October 29, 2026. For the current year, Henkel expects organic sales growth of 3.0 to 4.0 percent for the Group (previously: 1.5 to 3.5 percent). For the Adhesive Technologies business unit, organic sales growth in the range of 4.5 to 5.5 percent is expected (previously: 2.0 to 4.0 percent). For the Consumer Brands business unit, an increase of 1.5 to 2.5 percent is anticipated (previously: 0.5 to 2.5 percent). Adjusted return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin) at Group level is expected to be around 15 percent (previously: 14.5 to 16.0 percent). For Adhesive Technologies, adjusted return on sales is anticipated to be around 16.5 percent (previously: 16.5 to 18.0 percent) and for Consumer Brands around 15 percent (previously: 14.0 to 15.5 percent). For adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS), a mid-single-digit percentage increase at constant exchange rates is expected (previously: low to high single-digit percentage increase at constant exchange rates). Furthermore, we have the following expectations for 2026: Acquisitions/divestments: positive effect in the low single-digit percentage range Translation of sales in foreign currencies: negative impact in the low single-digit percentage range. Prices for direct materials: increase of around 10 percent compared to the previous year's average1(previously: high single-digit percentage increase compared to the previous year's average1) Restructuring expenses: 200 to 250 million euros (previously: 150 to 200 million euros) Cash outflows from investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets: 650 to 750 million euros

1Gross price development, i.e., before countermeasures.

About Henkel With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. Henkel's Adhesive Technologies business unit leads the global market for adhesives, sealants and coatings. The Consumer Brands business unit occupies a leading position in numerous markets and categories around the globe, particularly in the Laundry & Home Care and Hair business areas. Henkel's three biggest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2025, Henkel posted sales of around 20.5 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit of around 3.0 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of around 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose:“Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” For further details, go to. This document contains statements referring to future business development, financial performance and other events or developments of future relevance for Henkel that may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements with respect to the future are characterized by the use of words such as expect, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate and similar terms. Such statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by the corporate management of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. These statements are not to be understood as in any way guaranteeing that those expectations will turn out to be accurate. Future performance and results actually achieved by Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and its affiliated companies depend on a number of risks and uncertainties and may therefore differ materially (both positively and negatively) from forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside Henkel's control and cannot be accurately estimated in advance, such as the future economic environment and the actions of competitors and others involved in the marketplace. Henkel neither plans nor undertakes to update forward-looking statements. This document includes supplemental financial indicators that are not clearly defined in the applicable financial reporting framework and that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial indicators should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Henkel's net assets and financial position or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. This document has been issued for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Financial calendar Publication of Report for Fiscal 2026: Monday, March 8, 2027 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 2027 Annual General Meeting: Wednesday, April 14, 2027 Publication of Quarterly Statement Q1 2027: Wednesday, May 5, 2027

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