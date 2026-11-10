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Telecom Review Group Accelerates the Journey to 10Giga GCC with U6GHz

10.11.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 20th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, held on October 20–21, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai Jumeirah Beach Residence, industry leaders examined how upper 6 GHz (U6GHz) spectrum and 5G-Advanced could accelerate the GCC's journey toward 10 Gbps connectivity.



Moderated by Issam Eid, Group CMO and Partner at Telecom Review Group, the panel brought together Dr. Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau and Chief, Study Groups & Policy Department (SPD); Jawad Abbassi, Head of MENA, GSMA; Eng. Saif Bin Ghalita, Executive Director Technology Development Affairs, TDRA; Dr. Mahmoud Sherif, Head of Innovation and Technico Business Development, du; Dr. Ayman Elnashar, VP, Technology Strategy, Architecture & Innovation, etisalat; Steven Liu, Vice President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Middle East and Central Asia; and Omar Samman, Head of Networks – Gulf, Ericsson. Spectrum Policy Sets the Foundation The UAE's progress in commercial U6GHz deployment reflects the importance of forward-looking spectrum policy and regulatory coordination. Eng. Bin Ghalita outlined the country's spectrum roadmap, including allocating 500 MHz in the 6 GHz band for indoor Wi-Fi in 2020 and subsequently designating 700 MHz, spanning 6.425–7.125 GHz, for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) in the 2024 National Frequency Plan. These measures helped pave the way for commercial U6GHz deployments by etisalat and du. "For the U6GHz commercial launch, I would particularly like to recognize Huawei, with whom the UAE has had more than 25 years of engagement. Huawei has always delivered on its commitment," Eng. Bin Ghalita mentioned. "This kind of collaboration is what turns our missions into tangible progress." Regulators must also address device compatibility and interference coordination. "The regulator's job does not end with spectrum assigned; it continues until the investment and the partnership translate into a better experience for society," Eng. Bin Ghalita remarked. The GSMA has pointed to growing international momentum behind U6GHz, with countries representing more than 80% of the world's population now supporting mobile use of the band and more than 60 mobile ecosystem players supporting large-scale deployment. To advance the industry's journey toward 6G, Abbassi stressed the importance of driving spectrum adoption while acknowledging and demonstrating the wider economic value of licensed U6GHz deployment. "The licensed approach yields 7 times the economic benefits of keeping it in the unlicensed band," noted Abbassi. Dr. Jamoussi warned that divergent national approaches could fragment device and network ecosystems, increasing costs. "International harmonization will be essential to making advanced connectivity more affordable and interoperable," he said. Turning 10 Gbps Potential into Real-World Performance U6GHz's ultra-wide bandwidth is enabling significant advances in peak data rates, with du reporting a 10 Gbps peak data rate in a 5G-Advanced demonstration combining U6GHz and Sub-3 GHz spectrum. Dr. Sherif positioned the achievement as a milestone for the UAE's wider telecommunications ecosystem. "This achievement is particularly noteworthy given 5G-Advanced's role in bridging 5G and 6G. There are so many key takeaways that we can evaluate as we pursue 6G commercialization," highlighted Dr. Sherif. Steven Liu identified fixed wireless access (FWA), mobile broadband, and AI-driven services as potential application areas, highlighting how U6GHz's ultra-wide bandwidth supports higher-speed home broadband and demanding mobile applications, although actual performance will depend on network configuration and deployment conditions. Steven Liu emphasized that the industry can "bring a new level of innovative service and superior end-user experience to the market through U6GHz." Dr. Elnashar highlighted emerging enterprise offerings and AI-driven consumer applications. "It's a journey that we started two or three years back with the first prototype of U6GHz in the UAE," he remarked. "Following the trial where we demonstrated 10 Gbps downlink and uplink, I believe we are bridging the gap between wireless and fiber for the first time." Omar Samman highlighted rising uplink and low-latency demands from AI applications. "Uplink growth is no longer a prediction; it is already happening," he said, noting the role of AI-enabled radio access network software and updated service-area planning. Paving the Way for 6G Evolution Following the panel, Allen Tang, President of Huawei's Wireless Network & Cloud Core Network Marketing & Solution Sales, and Toni Eid, Founder of Telecom Review Group and CEO of Trace Media International, joined the panelists to officially mark the world's first U6GHz commercial launch during an exclusive ceremony, highlighting the UAE's progress in moving the technology from spectrum planning to commercial deployment. The milestone underscored the region's ambition to accelerate toward a 10 Gbps society. Achieving that vision, however, will require converged infrastructure, harmonized standards, device readiness, and sustainable investment. These factors will determine how effectively the GCC translates U6GHz potential into real-world connectivity and supports the transition to 6G.



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