Barry Ritholtz Joins Howard Lindzon To Open The Stocktoberfest 2026 Programming Day

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The programming day of Stocktoberfest presented by Tradr ETFs opened on October 7 at City Winery in New York City with a keynote from Stocktwits Founder and CEO Howard Lindzon, followed by a fireside chat between Lindzon and Barry Ritholtz, Chairman and CIO of Ritholtz Wealth Management.

Lindzon's keynote set the tone for the day with a live walkthrough of real historical crowd calls, revealed before the market knew how they would turn out, offering a direct look at the kind of crowd-sourced signal Stocktwits was built around. The fireside chat with Ritholtz completed the opening block and kicked off a day of...

Read More>>

To learn more about Stocktoberfest and stay tuned for next year's event, visit href="" target="_blank" stocktwit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN