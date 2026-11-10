Web3mediabreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Announces Global Collaboration With Biochar Now To Expand Carbon Credit Distribution

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced a global strategic collaboration with Biochar Now to expand the distribution of verified, insured carbon removal credits through Datavault's patented tokenization technology and global marketing capabilities. Under the agreement, Datavault will provide access to its carbon credit tokenization technology, support worldwide demand generation and buyer development and pursue listings on partner exchange platforms. Biochar Now will compensate Datavault for its technology and services, although financial terms were not disclosed. The collaboration combines Biochar Now's physical carbon removal, third-party verification and insurance program with Datavault's digital traceability and distribution capabilities.

The agreement also establishes a framework for qualifying Biochar Now technology licensees to participate, subject to verification, insurance and onboarding requirements. No licensee projects have been accepted to date. Additionally, the companies plan to explore making Biochar Now's authorized environmental and carbon-credit data available through Datavault's Information Data Exchange (“IDE”), with access to its DataValue and DataScore capabilities. The companies are also evaluating additional strategic projects, including an opportunity in the western United States.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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