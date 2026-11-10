Web3mediabreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Nov. 12, Host Conference Call

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW), a global consumer products and services company providing health care and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels, announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, on Nov. 12, 2026. The company will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and recent developments. Participants will include CEO David Phipps, Chief Financial Officer Amanda Ferrio and Vice President of Healthcare Operations Birute Norkute. Investors are encouraged to submit questions by Nov. 10 to [email protected]. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 domestically or 1-201-493-6779 internationally. A webcast will be available through the investor relations section of the company website, with a replay accessible after noon ET through Nov. 26, 2026.

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About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NXPL are available in the company's newsroom at

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