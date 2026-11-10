Greenenergybreaks - American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Advances Independent Texatron (TM) Technology Review, Targets North Texas Facility Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) American Fusion (OTC: AMFN), developer of the proprietary Texatron (TM) Fusion Engine (TM), announced that an independent third-party review of its fusion energy technology is underway, alongside plans to acquire a research and development facility in North Texas. The on-site technology evaluation is scheduled to continue through Nov. 10, 2026, with a final report anticipated before the end of November, subject to completion of the review process. The assessment will examine the company's technology and engineering development, although its findings remain pending and do not constitute certification of commercial performance or validation of technical claims.

American Fusion also expects to close on its planned North Texas Ranch Facility before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, 2026, subject to customary closing requirements. The property is intended to serve as a permanent campus supporting the continued development of its Texatron (TM) platform, including expanded engineering, research, testing and assembly operations. The company plans to provide additional updates on the independent review, property acquisition and future development milestones as they become available.

To view the full press release, visit

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron(TM) Fusion Engine(TM), a neutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications.

The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AMFN are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN