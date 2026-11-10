Missionirnewsbreaks AZIO AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZIO) Advances Atlas One Development With Equipment Shipments Underway

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) announced that equipment shipments are underway for its Atlas One artificial intelligence (“AI”) compute campus in Texas, marking a transition from planning to phased development in coordination with site partner Texoil Ventures LLC. The company is working toward a 6-megawatt (“MW”) progress target within its planned 11 MW Phase One development. Separately, AZIO has a signed 10 MW infrastructure hosting agreement with Power Champion at $150 per kilowatt (“kW”) per month, representing $1.5 million in monthly capacity charges at full delivery and approximately $90 million over the initial 60-month term. No capacity under the agreement has been energized, and the projected amounts do not represent recognized revenue. The agreement also includes expansion rights to 50 MW.

AZIO is targeting $255 per kW per month for additional graphics processing unit (“GPU”) clients on incremental capacity, separate from its Power Champion agreement. At that rate, 6 MW would represent approximately $18.4 million annually, while the planned 11 MW Phase One would represent approximately $33.7 million annually, contingent on additional customer contracts and delivery of the corresponding capacity. The company is sequencing equipment shipments, staging and installation to support its modular development strategy. Atlas One is the first site under Project Atlas, which has a longer-term development objective of up to 500 MW, subject to future capital, infrastructure and customer commitments.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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