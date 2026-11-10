Miningnewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58) Proposes Share Consolidation To Support Murdock Mountain Project Development

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) (FSE: Z58) announced that its board of directors is considering a share consolidation of up to one post-consolidation share for every three existing shares, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The proposal is intended to improve the company's capital structure, market liquidity and access to financing as it advances its Murdock Mountain Project through ongoing drilling, pending assay results and preparation of a maiden mineral resource estimate by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. The company reported approximately US$2.5 million in cash, sufficient to fund its current phase of exploration and technical evaluation.

Shareholders will vote on the proposed consolidation at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 30, 2026, with approval requiring at least two-thirds of votes cast. Meeting materials are expected to be available around Dec. 9. If implemented at the maximum 1-for-3 ratio, the consolidation would reduce outstanding common shares from approximately 180 million to 60 million, subject to rounding. The board would retain discretion over the timing and implementation of the consolidation, including the option not to proceed.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN