Techmediabreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Enters Joint Venture Agreement To Establish Bermuda Insurance Business

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, has entered into a shareholders and joint venture agreement with Singapore-based Skalup Capital Pte Ltd to establish an insurance and technology business in Bermuda under the working brand Monaco Insurance, subject to regulatory approval. Under the agreement, MindWave will hold 75% of the venture's common equity, while Skalup will hold 25%. The proposed business will combine MindWave's blockchain infrastructure and digital-asset-backed capital through staking with Skalup's underwriting expertise and regulatory support. The venture plans to pursue licensing from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (“BMA”), with initial business lines focused on life annuity products and general insurance.

MindWave will lead technology development, including blockchain-based systems designed to digitize insurance contracts, policies and claims processes through its MindChain ecosystem. Skalup will support licensing applications and oversee underwriting operations once regulatory approvals are obtained. The partners also intend to explore reinsurance opportunities through globally rated markets. MindWave will retain ownership of its underlying technology and intellectual property, licensing its use to the venture. Initial activities will focus on incorporation, business planning, licensing applications and platform development, with insurance operations contingent on obtaining the required approvals.

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About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA

MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.

About MindWaveDAO

MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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