Techmediabreaks Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) Subsidiary Mindwave Enters Joint Venture Agreement To Establish Bermuda Insurance Business
MindWave will lead technology development, including blockchain-based systems designed to digitize insurance contracts, policies and claims processes through its MindChain ecosystem. Skalup will support licensing applications and oversee underwriting operations once regulatory approvals are obtained. The partners also intend to explore reinsurance opportunities through globally rated markets. MindWave will retain ownership of its underlying technology and intellectual property, licensing its use to the venture. Initial activities will focus on incorporation, business planning, licensing applications and platform development, with insurance operations contingent on obtaining the required approvals.
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About MindWave Innovations Inc. USA
MindWave Innovations Inc. USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), develops enterprise blockchain infrastructure, the MindChain Layer 2 network, and institutional platforms for regulated financial services, real-world asset tokenization and enterprise applications.
About MindWaveDAO
MindWaveDAO is the community and ecosystem layer around MindChain, connecting companies, builders, validators and token holders. NILA holders vote on its proposals, including which builders are funded, which programs launch and how ecosystem resources are allocated, and its Transparency Center publishes contributions, allocations and governance results.
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