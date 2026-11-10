Tinygemsbreaks Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Reports Q3 2026 Revenue Of $17.2 Million, TONMYA Sales Growth Of 37%

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, reporting net product revenue of approximately $17.2 million, compared with $3.3 million in the prior-year period. Revenue included $15 million from TONMYA, representing a 37% increase over the second quarter. Total prescriptions rose 28% quarter over quarter to 16,375, while new prescriptions increased 17% and refills climbed 56%. TONMYA coverage expanded to approximately 166 million lives, and the company increased its sales force to approximately 150 representatives. Tonix reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $53.3 million, or $2.89 per share, compared with a loss of $32 million, or $3.59 per share, a year earlier.

Tonix ended the quarter with approximately $163 million in cash and cash equivalents and expects its resources, together with approximately $1.5 million in subsequent equity financing proceeds, to fund operations into early third-quarter 2027. The company continues to advance its clinical pipeline, including the Phase 2 HORIZON study of TNX-102 SL for major depressive disorder, the planned Phase 2 TRAIL study of TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prevention and an investigator-initiated Phase 2 study of TNX-1500 for kidney transplant rejection prevention. The latter two studies are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with the TNX-4800 study pending final U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreement on its protocol.

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Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.*

Tonix Pharmaceuticals is a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on central nervous system (CNS) and immunology treatments in areas of high unmet medical need. TONMYA(TM) (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets 2.8mg), the Company's recently approved flagship medicine, is the first new treatment for fibromyalgia in more than 15 years. Tonix's CNS commercial infrastructure supports its marketed products, including its acute migraine products, Zembrace(R) SymTouch(R) and Tosymra(R). Tonix is maximizing the science behind TONMYA in Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate its potential in major depressive disorder and acute stress disorder. In addition, the company's CNS portfolio includes TNX-2900, which is Phase 2 ready for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare disease. Tonix is also advancing a pipeline of immunology programs, including monoclonal antibody TNX-4800 for Lyme disease prophylaxis and TNX-1500, a third-generation CD40 ligand inhibitor for the prevention of kidney transplant rejection.

* Tonix's product development candidates are investigational new drugs or biologics; their efficacy and safety have not been established and have not been approved for any indication.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TNXP are available in the company's newsroom at

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