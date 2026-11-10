Gold Prices Rebound With Democratic Midterm Sweep In US

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LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) Anticipates Initial Gold Production in Early 2027

Price Rally:

Gold rebounded sharply above $4,000/oz-climbing past $4,050–$4,100 per ounce-as the election outcome triggered a softer U.S. dollar and falling Treasury yields.

J.P. Morgan Global Research projects gold prices to average $6,000 per ounce by the fourth quarter of 2026, with a further extension toward $6,300 per ounce by the end of 2027.

( & ) Canada-based LaFleur Minerals is preparing to begin processing gold at its Beacon Gold Mill early next year within the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt, completing final work on its tailings storage facility. LaFleur recently completed an arms-length offtake purchase agreement with international metals trader Ocean Partners UK Limited that will provide a financing facility to help LaFleur avoid the need for raising additional equity before gold production begins.

LaFleur Minerals (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) continues to wrap up final efforts on its near-term mine-to-mill gold production strategy, anticipating that the company will begin producing gold in early 2027, even as a fluctuating spot gold market has created interest among many investors in“buying the dip” before prices begin an expected rebound with US Midterm election win by Democrats ( ).

LaFleur Minerals owns the fully permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility in Val-d'Or, Québec and the nearby Swanson Gold Project, which contains the PEA-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and numerous other gold targets, all located in Eastern Canada's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt - the nation's largest gold-producing region. The company has been...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLRF are available in the company's newsroom at

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. (OGQ), Vice President of Exploration for the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

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