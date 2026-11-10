MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The United Kingdom could face a serious wave of cyberattacks targeting essential services over the next two years, raising concerns about the safety of systems that millions of people depend on every day. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) believes artificial intelligence will make it easier for hackers to attack important infrastructure, including hospitals, airports and electricity networks.

These warnings highlight the double-edged nature of AI; it can be a force for good as illustrated by the way businesses like AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: AIMV) are leveraging it to...

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