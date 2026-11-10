Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

As Copper Prices Rise, Not All Industry Players Are Striking Gold


Date: 2026-11-10 01:58:28

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The booming market for copper doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon as mine supply exhibits a structural limitation while demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure climbs to new highs. These market conditions have prompted the World Bank to raise its 2027 price forecast to $13,000 a ton, a figure that's 18% higher than the forecast the institution published months ago in April. However, not every industry segment is benefiting from this boom.

The fact that mining firms are getting a windfall puts copper exploration companies like Numa Numa Resources Inc. in a very good position to attract investment capital as the demand for...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks
Austin, Texas
RocksAndStocks
512.354.7000 Office
[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN

MENAFN10112026000224011066ID1111938739


Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search