As Copper Prices Rise, Not All Industry Players Are Striking Gold

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The booming market for copper doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon as mine supply exhibits a structural limitation while demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure climbs to new highs. These market conditions have prompted the World Bank to raise its 2027 price forecast to $13,000 a ton, a figure that's 18% higher than the forecast the institution published months ago in April. However, not every industry segment is benefiting from this boom.

The fact that mining firms are getting a windfall puts copper exploration companies like Numa Numa Resources Inc. in a very good position to attract investment capital as the demand for...

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