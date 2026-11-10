Ainewsbreaks Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) Appoints Martin Costas Chief Operations Officer And Chief Financial Officer
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About Blaize
Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor) with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and mission-critical operations. Blaize is headquartered in San Jose, California.
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