Ainewsbreaks Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) Appoints Martin Costas Chief Operations Officer And Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Blaize (NASDAQ: BZAI), a provider of programmable, energy-efficient edge artificial intelligence (“AI”) computing solutions, announced the appointment of Martin Costas as chief operations officer and chief financial officer, effective Nov. 2, 2026. Costas succeeds Harminder Sehmi, who is retiring and will remain with the company through Nov. 30 to support the transition. In his combined role, Costas will oversee operations and finance, focusing on financial discipline, capital management and operational execution. He will report directly to CEO Dinakar Munagala. The appointment follows a succession planning process initiated by the board of directors and Sehmi during summer 2026.

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About Blaize

Blaize delivers a programmable AI platform, purpose-built for AI inference workloads in real-world environments. Its Hybrid AI architecture combines the Blaize GSP (Graph Streaming Processor) with GPU-based infrastructure, enabling AI inference workloads to run across edge, cloud, and data center. Blaize solutions support computer vision, multimodal AI, and sensor-driven applications across smart cities, industrial automation, telecommunications, retail, logistics, and mission-critical operations. Blaize is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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