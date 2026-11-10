Networknewsbreaks Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) Launches AI-Powered Retail Software Platform Following Aspect Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Shelfie-Tech Ltd. and may include paid advertising.

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE: SHLF) (OTCQB: SHLFF) announced the commercial launch of its new artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered retail software platform, designed to transform retail data into real-time recommendations and actionable insights. The platform introduces a Call to Action layer covering customer management, inventory and product availability, dynamic pricing, sales performance and operational efficiency. The company intends to immediately offer the solution to its customers. The launch follows Shelfietech's acquisition of Aspect Ltd., a business intelligence and data analytics company specializing in AI and machine learning solutions for the retail sector. The integration is expected to expand Shelfietech's data capabilities and strengthen its retail technology offerings.

Shelfietech also reported completing a common share offering that raised approximately CA$1.7 million at CA$1.78 per share. The combined company currently generates US$1.23 million in revenue and US$150,000 in net profit, with more than 30 recurring customers. Shelfietech is targeting mid-sized, multibranch retail chains with a modular platform that enables businesses to implement specific AI-driven solutions and expand adoption over time.

To view the full press release, visit

About ShelfieTech:

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech's technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SHLFF are available in the company's newsroom at

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