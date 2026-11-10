Mobilicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: MOB) Builds On $2.2 Million In Orders With Pipeline Of Nine Tier-1 Design Wins Globally

Late last year, the Pentagon launched a $1 billion drone dominance program, with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pledging to deliver“tens of thousands of small drones to our force in 2026.” As military forces accelerate drone deployment, secure communications, electronic warfare resilience and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important components of autonomous systems. Mobilicom provides an expanding portfolio of hardware and software solutions designed to secure drones, robotics and autonomous platforms, with growing commercial traction among tier-1 manufacturers.

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Autonomous drones and other unmanned systems depend on several interconnected technologies to carry out their intended missions. Communications links connect platforms with operators, onboard systems execute mission instructions, and reliable data supports operational decision-making. As military organizations continue to rely on these technologies, protecting the systems and connections supporting autonomous operations is becoming an important consideration.

That is where Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB) is positioning its technology. The company provides cybersecurity, software and hardware solutions for drones, robotics and autonomous platforms, primarily through original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) relationships. Its portfolio spans secure datalinks, mesh networking, cybersecurity software and...

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