Missionirnewsbreaks Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Signs Four-Year Exclusive Distribution Agreement For Gelrinc (R) In Israel

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT), a regenerative medicine company focused on tissue repair solutions, announced a four-year exclusive distribution agreement with AMI Medical Technologies Ltd. for the commercialization of GelrinC (R), its proprietary implant for repairing damaged knee cartilage, in Israel. GelrinC has received regulatory approval from Israel's Ministry of Health for the same indication approved in Europe and being pursued in the United States. Under the agreement, AMI will leverage its established relationships with orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and clinics to support the product's commercial introduction. The agreement includes minimum purchase requirements, with Regentis expecting initial revenue contributions beginning in 2027.

The companies will also collaborate to establish reimbursement coverage for GelrinC with Israel's leading health maintenance organizations and promote adoption among orthopedic surgeons treating patients with focal cartilage defects. Until reimbursement coverage is established, patients may be able to access the implant through private health insurance. The agreement supports Regentis' broader commercialization efforts in Europe and Israel as the company continues advancing its pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in the United States.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

“This content has been disseminated on behalf of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NASDAQ: RGNT) as part of a paid investor awareness and marketing engagement.”

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RGNT are available in the company's newsroom at

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