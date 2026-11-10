Defensenewsbreaks Zenatech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) Enters Solar Surveying Market With Contracts Valued At More Than $110,000

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA announced that its Drone as a Service (“DaaS”) business has entered the solar surveying market with two contract awards totaling more than $110,000 for school campus and municipal solar projects. A third project valued at approximately $60,000 is expected to be awarded within 90 days, while management anticipates the client could generate approximately $150,000 in quarterly revenue, or $600,000 over the next 12 months. The initial contracts involve surveying school parking lots for planned solar canopy installations, with field data collection completed at six school sites. ZenaTech is also conducting a proof of concept comparing drone-based surveying with traditional static LiDAR scanning to evaluate potential improvements in coverage and efficiency.

The company plans to expand its solar infrastructure services beyond initial site surveys to recurring drone-based inspections and panel cleaning, using its IQ Square outdoor inspection and maintenance drone. Its approach combines licensed surveying expertise, drone data collection and artificial intelligence (“AI”) processing, with formal testing of its proprietary AI software suite across the DaaS network planned for 2027. ZenaTech currently operates a global DaaS network spanning almost 45 locations across 14 U.S. states, Canada, Europe, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

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About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

To learn more about ZENA, visit

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