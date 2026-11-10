Investornewsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80) Subsidiary Launches Quantum Error Correction Program On Arbel Processor

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN, FSE: C80) announced that its subsidiary, Quantum Transportation Ltd., has launched an end-to-end quantum error correction (“QEC”) program on the Arbel superconducting quantum processor at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (“IQCC”). The initiative aims to develop an integrated architecture that combines quantum device characterization, circuit execution and error decoding to improve the reliability and scalability of quantum computing systems. Initial experiments on the Arbel processor establish a foundation for a unified workflow, with the next phase focused on incorporating Quantum Transportation's noise-aware decoder into the operational process.

Quantum Transportation plans to further develop the system in collaboration with control-system and accelerated-computing partners, seeking to coordinate quantum hardware operations with classical computational processing. The program is designed to address the challenge of processing error information rapidly enough to support quantum operations. The company emphasized that the initial experiments do not demonstrate real-time quantum error correction or fault-tolerant quantum computation, which remain objectives of future development phases.

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About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision (Nasdaq: RVSN, FSE: C80) is an early commercialization stage technology company transforming railway safety through advanced AI-integrated sensing systems. The Company develops and commercializes proprietary, multi-spectral electro-optic platforms that provide extended-range situational awareness and real-time hazard detection. Using machine learning algorithms to identify and classify obstacles, Rail Vision's technology enhances safety, improves operational efficiency, and supports continuity across deployments.

The Company's cloud-based platform complements its products by transforming railway operational data into actionable insights that help optimize performance, reduce downtime, and improve safety. As the Company expands its global footprint, it delivers AI-driven perception that supports safer operations, reduces operational risk, and enables the transition to fully autonomous operations.

Rail Vision holds a 51% stake in Quantum Transportation, which has an exclusive sub-license for rail technologies under an innovative pending patent in quantum error correction owned by Ramot, the technology transfer company of Tel Aviv University.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVSN are available in the company's newsroom at

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