COP31 Prioritizes Energy Security, Clean Transport on Second Day
(MENAFN) The UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) began its second day in Türkiye on Tuesday, with the agenda centered on energy security, electrification, electricity grid development and environmentally sustainable transportation.
Approximately 370 sessions are scheduled throughout the day, including 140 dedicated to energy and transport issues, according to the conference program.
The Blue Zone, where official negotiations and senior-level meetings take place, will feature several major discussions. These include a ministerial gathering on the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan green energy partnership, alongside a panel examining energy security and Ukraine's transition toward cleaner energy.
Additional sessions in the Blue Zone will explore the challenges of maintaining reliable energy supplies amid geopolitical tensions, funding the shift to cleaner energy systems and expanding renewable energy infrastructure.
In the Green Zone, which welcomed visitors for the first time on Monday, participants will discuss sustainable transportation, investment in clean energy and efforts to reduce industrial emissions.
The program also includes a session titled Redefining Sustainable Mobility, organized by Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer Togg.
Other scheduled discussions will examine sustainable aviation fuels, energy storage technologies and how artificial intelligence can contribute to more environmentally friendly transportation systems.
COP31 opened on Monday with discussions focused on food, agriculture and health. The event has brought together government representatives, international organizations, private-sector companies and civil society groups.
Taking place in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, the conference seeks to advance international climate discussions on reducing emissions, adapting to climate impacts and securing the financing required to address global environmental challenges.
Approximately 370 sessions are scheduled throughout the day, including 140 dedicated to energy and transport issues, according to the conference program.
The Blue Zone, where official negotiations and senior-level meetings take place, will feature several major discussions. These include a ministerial gathering on the Azerbaijan–Kazakhstan–Uzbekistan green energy partnership, alongside a panel examining energy security and Ukraine's transition toward cleaner energy.
Additional sessions in the Blue Zone will explore the challenges of maintaining reliable energy supplies amid geopolitical tensions, funding the shift to cleaner energy systems and expanding renewable energy infrastructure.
In the Green Zone, which welcomed visitors for the first time on Monday, participants will discuss sustainable transportation, investment in clean energy and efforts to reduce industrial emissions.
The program also includes a session titled Redefining Sustainable Mobility, organized by Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer Togg.
Other scheduled discussions will examine sustainable aviation fuels, energy storage technologies and how artificial intelligence can contribute to more environmentally friendly transportation systems.
COP31 opened on Monday with discussions focused on food, agriculture and health. The event has brought together government representatives, international organizations, private-sector companies and civil society groups.
Taking place in Antalya from Nov. 9 to 20, the conference seeks to advance international climate discussions on reducing emissions, adapting to climate impacts and securing the financing required to address global environmental challenges.
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