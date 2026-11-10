MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the 2026 midterm elections, the Democratic Party secured a resounding victory, winning a majority in both houses of Congress. Among the Swiss living in the United States, relief is the prevailing sentiment. But beyond the election result, accounts highlight a sense of weariness with the cost of living, political polarisation and Trumpism. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: For Swiss in the US the midterm results reflect a rejection of Donald Trump This content was published on November 7, 2026 - 13:15 5 minutes

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“I felt a sense of hope for the first time in years. It's a feeling that seems almost foreign these days,” says Rose Witschi, who lives in the state of Washington.

In the midterm elections on November 3, the Democrats regained control of Congress, making several inroads into Republican strongholds in the process.“When states like Texas or Kansas swing the other way, it's no longer just a question of political affiliation. It's a very clear message sent by voters from all walks of life,” says Claude Koehl in California.

The reactions gathered by Swissinfo are largely along the same lines. Most of the Swiss people interviewed welcome the shift in Congress towards the Democrats. This trend comes as no surprise, as Swiss citizens living abroad generally hold relatively progressive views.

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