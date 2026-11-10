For Swiss In The US The Midterm Results Reflect A Rejection Of Donald Trump
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((Zum ersten Mal seit Jahren wieder Hoffnung)): So erlebten Schweizer:innen in den USA den Wahlsieg der Demokraten
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Pour les Suisses de l'étranger aux États-Unis, le résultat des ((midterms)) reflète d'abord un rejet de Donald Trump
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Read more: Pour les Suisses de l'étranger aux États-Unis, le résultat des ((midterms)) reflète d'abord un rejet de Donald
“I felt a sense of hope for the first time in years. It's a feeling that seems almost foreign these days,” says Rose Witschi, who lives in the state of Washington.
In the midterm elections on November 3, the Democrats regained control of Congress, making several inroads into Republican strongholds in the process.“When states like Texas or Kansas swing the other way, it's no longer just a question of political affiliation. It's a very clear message sent by voters from all walks of life,” says Claude Koehl in California.
The reactions gathered by Swissinfo are largely along the same lines. Most of the Swiss people interviewed welcome the shift in Congress towards the Democrats. This trend comes as no surprise, as Swiss citizens living abroad generally hold relatively progressive views.More More Global elections Direct democracy is being defended – even in Republican US states
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