Swiss Named One Of The Most Influential Women In Film World
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Schweizerin gehört zu den einflussreichsten Frauen der Filmwelt
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Read more: Schweizerin gehört zu den einflussreichsten Frauen der Fil
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Una suiza, entre las mujeres más influyentes del mundo del cine
Read more: Una suiza, entre las mujeres más influyentes del mundo del
The magazine, which ranks her 19thExternal link, highlights that she“has become one of the most determined advocates for the interests of the Swiss film industry in business, culture and politics.”
The daily newspaper Journal de Bienne et du Grand Chasseral reported on this on Saturday. Epelbaum has previously featured in the top 50 of this ranking on several occasions.
Epelbaum, who runs cinemas in Biel/Bienne, Bern, Delémont, Neuchâtel and La Chaux-de-Fonds, served as president of the Swiss Cinema Association for 12 years. She subsequently took on the interim role of co-chair of Pro Cinema, the umbrella organisation for Swiss cinema operators and film distributors, and remains a member of its board.More More Culture Will there be a happy ending for Swiss cinemas?
This content was published on Jun 5, 2020 A Swiss cinema-owner explains the psychological drama facing the industry since March 16, when all cinemas had to shut.Read more: Will there be a happy ending for Swiss cin
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