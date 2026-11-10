Knight Rider Car KITT Fails To Find Buyer At Zurich Auction
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Kultauto K.I.T.T. findet an Auktion in Zürich keinen Käufer
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Read more: Kultauto K.I.T.T. findet an Auktion in Zürich keinen Ka
Michael Knight's talking car was the star of the series, which achieved cult status in 1982. It accompanied Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, on concerts and promotional tours.
KITT is therefore not changing hands, a spokesperson for the international auction house specialising in classic cars, collector's cars and supercars told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday evening. It has been owned by the Lucerne-based musician Urs Kunz since 1999.
The actual car behind KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) is a black 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM and became one of the most famous vehicles in television history.More More Swiss oddities Five surprising facts about Swiss number plates
This content was published on Nov 1, 2025 The number plates on our vehicles hold many surprises for the discerning eye – especially in Switzerland.Read more: Five surprising facts about Swiss number p
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