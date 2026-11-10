Deutsch de Kultauto K.I.T.T. findet an Auktion in Zürich keinen Käufer Original Read more: Kultauto K.I.T.T. findet an Auktion in Zürich keinen Ka

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The iconic car KITT from the television series Knight Rider has failed to find a buyer at an auction held on Saturday at the Dolder Grand in Zurich. With a reserve price of CHF250,000 ($300,000) set by Broad Arrow Auctions, the highest bid reached just CHF200,000. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Knight Rider car KITT fails to find buyer at Zurich auction This content was published on November 8, 2026 - 10:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Michael Knight's talking car was the star of the series, which achieved cult status in 1982. It accompanied Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, on concerts and promotional tours.

KITT is therefore not changing hands, a spokesperson for the international auction house specialising in classic cars, collector's cars and supercars told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday evening. It has been owned by the Lucerne-based musician Urs Kunz since 1999.

The actual car behind KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) is a black 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM and became one of the most famous vehicles in television history.

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