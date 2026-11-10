Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Knight Rider Car KITT Fails To Find Buyer At Zurich Auction


Date: 2026-11-10 01:55:26

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The iconic car KITT from the television series Knight Rider has failed to find a buyer at an auction held on Saturday at the Dolder Grand in Zurich. With a reserve price of CHF250,000 ($300,000) set by Broad Arrow Auctions, the highest bid reached just CHF200,000. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Knight Rider car KITT fails to find buyer at Zurich auction This content was published on November 8, 2026 - 10:17 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Kultauto K.I.T.T. findet an Auktion in Zürich keinen Käufer Original Read more: Kultauto K.I.T.T. findet an Auktion in Zürich keinen Ka

Michael Knight's talking car was the star of the series, which achieved cult status in 1982. It accompanied Knight, played by David Hasselhoff, on concerts and promotional tours.

KITT is therefore not changing hands, a spokesperson for the international auction house specialising in classic cars, collector's cars and supercars told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Saturday evening. It has been owned by the Lucerne-based musician Urs Kunz since 1999.

The actual car behind KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) is a black 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM and became one of the most famous vehicles in television history.

More More Swiss oddities Five surprising facts about Swiss number plates

This content was published on Nov 1, 2025 The number plates on our vehicles hold many surprises for the discerning eye – especially in Switzerland.

Read more: Five surprising facts about Swiss number p

MENAFN10112026000210011054ID1111938714


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search