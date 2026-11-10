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French Director Marine Atlan Receives Reflet D'or At GIFF


Date: 2026-11-10 01:55:26

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Geneva International Film Festival (GIFF) has awarded the Reflet d'Or for Best Feature Film to La Gradiva, directed by French filmmaker Marine Atlan. This content was published on November 8, 2026 - 10:56 1 minute Keystone-SDA
    Français fr La Française Marine Atlan reçoit le Reflet d'Or du GIFF Original Read more: La Française Marine Atlan reçoit le Reflet d'Or du

The 32nd edition of the ten-day festival concludes on Sunday.

The Reflet d'Or for Best International Series was awarded to the Polish duo Piotr Derewenda and Wojciech Lepianka for Variola Vera, the GIFF announced in a press release on Saturday evening.

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