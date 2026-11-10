French Director Marine Atlan Receives Reflet D'or At GIFF
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La Française Marine Atlan reçoit le Reflet d'Or du GIFF
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Read more: La Française Marine Atlan reçoit le Reflet d'Or du
The 32nd edition of the ten-day festival concludes on Sunday.
The Reflet d'Or for Best International Series was awarded to the Polish duo Piotr Derewenda and Wojciech Lepianka for Variola Vera, the GIFF announced in a press release on Saturday evening.More More Swiss named one of the most influential women in film world
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