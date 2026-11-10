Italiano it Prix Suisse 2026 a ex capo ricercatore Nasa Thomas Zurbuchen Original Read more: Prix Suisse 2026 a ex capo ricercatore Nasa Thomas Zurb

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen, a former chief scientist at NASA, has been awarded the Prix Suisse 2026, a prize awarded annually to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution in the fields of economics, science, sport or culture. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Prix Suisse 2026 awarded to ex-NASA scientist Thomas Zurbuchen This content was published on November 8, 2026 - 11:41 1 minute Keystone-SDA

The eulogy in honour of the native of the Bernese Oberland was delivered by Defence Minister Martin Pfister on Saturday in Bern.

Zurbuchen, born in 1968, studied physics and mathematics at the University of Bern before attending the University of Michigan in the US. From 2016 to 2022, he was responsible for over 100 scientific missions for NASA.

Since 2023, he has headed the Space Department at the federal technology institute ETH Zurich, where he holds the post of Professor of Space Science and Technology. He recently joined the senior management team at Blue Origin, an American aerospace company founded by Jeff Bezos.

According to ETH Zurich, the Prix Suisse 2026 not only pays tribute to Zurbuchen's scientific achievements but also recognises him as a role model for the next generation of Swiss researchers. The award, established in 2021, has so far been presented to entrepreneur Peter Spuhler, doctor and scientist Martine Clozel, skier Marco Odermatt, Patent Ochsner frontman Büne Huber and medical technology pioneer Willy Michel.

More More Ypsomed founder Willy Michel awarded Prix Suisse 2025

This content was published on Nov 10, 2025 Ypsomed founder Willy Michel has received the Prix Suisse 2025 in Bern. The organisation Initiative Schweiz honoured Michel for his services as an entrepreneur, innovator and patron.

Read more: Ypsomed founder Willy Michel awarded Prix Suisse