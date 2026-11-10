COP31: Swiss Say Priority Is To Defend Existing Commitments
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de
Schweiz will an Klimakonferenz Fortschritte sichern
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Read more: Schweiz will an Klimakonferenz Fortschritte si
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مؤتمر المناخ كوب 31: سويسرا تضع الحفاظ على التعهدات القائمة على رأس أولوياتها
Read more: مؤتمر المناخ كوب 31: سويسرا تضع الحفاظ على التعهدات القائمة على رأس أولو
“The main aim is to ensure progress under the agreement,” says Environment Ambassador Felix Wertli in response to a query from the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. Wertli is leading the Swiss delegation at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which is taking place in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9-20.
Representatives from 197 countries are there to negotiate the next steps towards implementing the Paris Climate Agreement. The conference is a“working COP”, explains Wertli. The timetable set out in the Paris Agreement does not provide for any major policy decisions until COP33 in two years. Until then, the main focus will be on advancing existing commitments and achieving concrete progress, he says.More More Energy transition How the fossil fuel industry intervenes at COP conferences and in Switzerland
This content was published on Nov 8, 2026 The fossil fuel industry's presence at UN climate conferences has drawn criticism. In Switzerland, too, the oil sector has sought to downplay its role in climate change.Read more: How the fossil fuel industry intervenes at COP conferences and in Switze
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