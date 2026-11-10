Deutsch de Just-Eat-Kuriere streiken in Zürich und im Glatttal Original Read more: Just-Eat-Kuriere streiken in Zürich und im Gla

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Faced with the threat of redundancies, Just Eat delivery riders in Zurich and the neighbouring Glatt Valley walked out on Sunday, the busiest day for orders. Their main demand was for permanent jobs. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Just Eat delivery riders hold strike in Zurich This content was published on November 9, 2026 - 09:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

More than half of the shifts at lunchtime and in the evening were cancelled due to the strike, a spokesperson for the Syndicom trade union told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday. The spokesperson added that staff at other delivery centres had also expressed their willingness to take part in the strike.

The strike affected the lunchtime and evening shifts until 10pm and was scheduled to last one day.“We are striking because we want to negotiate,” the spokesperson said. At the time, there was no indication from the employer that it was willing to negotiate.

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