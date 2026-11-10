Just Eat Delivery Riders Hold Strike In Zurich
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Just-Eat-Kuriere streiken in Zürich und im Glatttal
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Read more: Just-Eat-Kuriere streiken in Zürich und im Gla
More than half of the shifts at lunchtime and in the evening were cancelled due to the strike, a spokesperson for the Syndicom trade union told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Sunday. The spokesperson added that staff at other delivery centres had also expressed their willingness to take part in the strike.
The strike affected the lunchtime and evening shifts until 10pm and was scheduled to last one day.“We are striking because we want to negotiate,” the spokesperson said. At the time, there was no indication from the employer that it was willing to negotiate.More More Swiss AI Nine hours' work for CHF70: Uber drivers in Switzerland demand better conditions
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