Swiss Companies Consider Regulatory Burden To Be High
-
Deutsch
de
Schweizer Unternehmen beklagen hohe Bürokratiebelastung
Original
Read more: Schweizer Unternehmen beklagen hohe Bürokratiebela
Almost as many companies believe that bureaucracy has increased over the past five years.
This is revealed by the Bureaucracy Monitor published on Monday, which was carried out by the research institute gfs on behalf of the business federation Economiesuisse. For this representative study, 1,527 companies from across Switzerland were surveyed between the end of June and the beginning of August.
According to the findings, 67% of companies perceive the bureaucratic burden as fairly high or very high. By contrast, 29% rate it as low. A total of 64% believe that the burden has increased over the past five years. Only 5% report a decrease.Fewer investments and new products
The survey also highlights potential impacts on business operations. Around 30% of the companies surveyed state that they have already postponed, scaled back or abandoned projects due to the bureaucratic burden.More More Workplace What does 'Made in Switzerland' mean exactly?
This content was published on Apr 25, 2026 A case involving footwear manufacturer On has led to a loosening of the rules.Read more: What does 'Made in Switzerland' mean exa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment