Deutsch de Schweizer Unternehmen beklagen hohe Bürokratiebelastung Original Read more: Schweizer Unternehmen beklagen hohe Bürokratiebela

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Around two-thirds of Swiss firms consider the administrative burden placed on them to be high, according to a study carried out on behalf of the business federation economiesuisse. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss companies consider regulatory burden to be high This content was published on November 9, 2026 - 11:10 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Almost as many companies believe that bureaucracy has increased over the past five years.

This is revealed by the Bureaucracy Monitor published on Monday, which was carried out by the research institute gfs on behalf of the business federation Economiesuisse. For this representative study, 1,527 companies from across Switzerland were surveyed between the end of June and the beginning of August.

According to the findings, 67% of companies perceive the bureaucratic burden as fairly high or very high. By contrast, 29% rate it as low. A total of 64% believe that the burden has increased over the past five years. Only 5% report a decrease.

Fewer investments and new products

The survey also highlights potential impacts on business operations. Around 30% of the companies surveyed state that they have already postponed, scaled back or abandoned projects due to the bureaucratic burden.

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