Français fr Après l'été extrême, les risques de neige précoce sur un sol chaud Original Read more: Après l'été extrême, les risques de neige précoce sur un sol

MENAFN - Swissinfo) After a scorching summer in 2026, early snowfall on ground that is still warm increases the risk of avalanches and pressure on permafrost, the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research says. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Early snowfall after scorching summer poses risks to mountain regions This content was published on November 9, 2026 - 11:51 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

A thick, early snowpack insulates the ground and prevents it from cooling further, stated the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF), located in Davos. As a result, the snow remains wet on its underside.

“On a smooth surface, such as grass or rocky outcrops, the entire snowpack can then slide suddenly,” said Alec van Herwijnen, head of the Avalanche Formation and Dynamics research group at the SLF. Following extreme summers, this phenomenon can also occur on high-altitude north-facing slopes, which are usually less affected.

Long-term risks

The timing of snowfall also plays a key role in high-altitude permafrost – that is, soil that remains permanently frozen above an altitude of around 2,500 metres. If the snowpack becomes continuous early in the autumn, heat is then stored in the ground and can continue to penetrate deeper.

More More Climate solutions How climate change is threatening permafrost's delicate balance

This content was published on Mar 10, 2025 Permafrost is the hidden frozen“glue” – a layer formed by ice, rock and soil – that holds icy northern landscapes together.

Read more: How climate change is threatening permafrost's delicate ba