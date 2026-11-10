Just Eat To Cut Hundreds Of Food Delivery Jobs In Switzerland

Deutsch de Ostschweizer Gewerkschafter kritisiert Just Eat Original Read more: Ostschweizer Gewerkschafter kritisiert Jus

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The food delivery service Just Eat is cutting 373 of its approximately 700 jobs in Switzerland. This affects 193 directly employed couriers and 180 staff employed by external recruitment agencies in Zurich, Winterthur, Bern, Biel, Fribourg and St Gallen. This content was published on November 9, 2026 - 14:15 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Just Eat has completed the statutory consultation process, the company said on Monday. In future, Just Eat intends to adopt a more flexible delivery model in order to respond better to fluctuations in demand. The company stated that the previous shift model is no longer competitive. Negotiations on a redundancy plan are ongoing.

The Unia trade union has sharply criticised the decision. In a statement, it accuses Just Eat of intending to rely on“bogus self-employed” couriers in future, thereby circumventing labour and social security law. Together with Syndicom, it is calling on the authorities to intervene. The statement also notes that the trade unions were not involved in the consultation process.

More More Workplace Just Eat delivery riders hold strike in Zurich

This content was published on Nov 9, 2026 Faced with the threat of redundancies, Just Eat delivery riders in Zurich and the neighbouring Glatt Valley walked out on Sunday, the busiest day for orders.

Read more: Just Eat delivery riders hold strike in Z