Three Dead Lynx With Gunshot Wounds Found In Northeastern Switzerland

Deutsch de Drei tote Luchse in Oberegg AI gefunden Original Read more: Drei tote Luchse in Oberegg AI gef

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Three dead lynx were discovered in Appenzell Inner Rhodes, northeastern Switzerland, on Saturday. According to the police, the animals – which are a protected species – all had gunshot wounds. An investigation is ongoing. This content was published on November 9, 2026 - 15:34 1 minute Keystone-SDAThree dead lynx found with gunshot wounds in northeastern Switzerland

The animals are a mother and two cubs born this year, the Appenzell Inner Rhodes cantonal police stated on Monday. They were found not far from a road in the Oberegg district.

According to the police, a gamekeeper was dispatched immediately following the report. The Office for Hunting and Fisheries has filed a complaint with the cantonal police.

+ Swiss Lynx remain under pressure despite comeback

Should the person responsible for shooting the animals be found, they face a“hefty fine or even imprisonment”, said Roland Koster of the cantonal police. The animals are currently being examined by specialists. It is only once these examinations have been completed that it will likely be possible to draw conclusions about the ammunition.

In his 38 years as a police officer, Koster told the Keystone-SDA news agency, he had never seen any other case in which a protected animal had been shot in the canton.

More More Lynx thrive in Switzerland 50 years after reintroduction

This content was published on Apr 28, 2021 The lynx, wiped out in Switzerland by the end of the 19th century, can now been seen again in the wild thanks to a reintroduction programme.

Read more: Lynx thrive in Switzerland 50 years after reintrodu