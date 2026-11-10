Basel Experiences Peaceful Autumn Fair: Police
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Basler Herbstmesse verlief laut Polizei ruhig
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Read more: Basler Herbstmesse verlief laut Polizei
According to the press release, only three brawls were recorded and four people were asked to leave the premises. Last year, the figures stood at five in each case. The police reunited seven children with their carers this year, which is three more than in 2025. In addition, 37 lost property items were handed in.
At peak times, officers actively supported a private security firm at the food court on Messeplatz, the police noted. On the evening of November 7, the Messeplatz stop on tram line 6 towards Riehen could not be served at times.More More Basel's traditional autumn fair marks its 555th edition
This content was published on Oct 25, 2025 The Basel Autumn Fair 2025 has opened for its 555th edition, bringing 460 rides and stalls to Switzerland's oldest and biggest fair.Read more: Basel's traditional autumn fair marks its 555th ed
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