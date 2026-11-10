Deutsch de Basler Herbstmesse verlief laut Polizei ruhig Original Read more: Basler Herbstmesse verlief laut Polizei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Basel-City cantonal police reported on Monday that the Basel Autumn Fair had been a peaceful event. Despite the sometimes very high numbers of visitors, the number of thefts remained“encouragingly low”. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Basel experiences peaceful autumn fair: police This content was published on November 9, 2026 - 16:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the press release, only three brawls were recorded and four people were asked to leave the premises. Last year, the figures stood at five in each case. The police reunited seven children with their carers this year, which is three more than in 2025. In addition, 37 lost property items were handed in.

At peak times, officers actively supported a private security firm at the food court on Messeplatz, the police noted. On the evening of November 7, the Messeplatz stop on tram line 6 towards Riehen could not be served at times.

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This content was published on Oct 25, 2025 The Basel Autumn Fair 2025 has opened for its 555th edition, bringing 460 rides and stalls to Switzerland's oldest and biggest fair.

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