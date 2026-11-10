Jordanian Columnists Warn Of Resurgent Terrorism: Organised Cells Or Lone Wolves?

MENAFN - Amman Net) Opinion articles published in Jordanian newspapers in the wake of the two recent attacks, the attack on Hamoud Church in Karak Governorate and the killing of Public Security officer Jawad Al-Salaytah in Amman, have examined the implications of terrorism returning to the forefront of public debate. The writers raised questions about the nature of the threats facing Jordan and whether the latest crimes are linked to extremist cells or networks. They also highlighted the need to review existing legislation, strengthen intellectual security and address the roots of extremism.

The columnists offered different assessments, with some warning of the possibility of a coordinated campaign targeting the state and society, while others urged caution against linking the incidents to a single organisation before investigations are complete. Other articles focused on the responsibility of legislative, educational and religious institutions in confronting extremist ideology.

Makram Ahmad Al-Tarawneh: Individual Crimes or an Organised Campaign?

In his article, columnist Makram Ahmad Al-Tarawneh questions the nature of the two attacks, which took place within a short period, asking whether they were isolated incidents carried out by extremists acting independently or part of broader efforts to target Jordan and undermine its stability.

Al-Tarawneh writes:“The short time between two crimes is not enough to establish a connection between them. Equally, the absence of publicly available evidence of coordination is not enough to rule out the possibility of a link.”

He argues that the choice of targets raises important concerns. The attack on Christian citizens in Karak struck at the country's social cohesion, while the killing of a security officer in Amman targeted the authority and standing of the state and its institutions.

Despite their differences, he writes, the two crimes“converge in their attempt to undermine two fundamental pillars of Jordanian stability: social unity and the authority of the state.”

Al-Tarawneh points out that terrorism no longer necessarily depends on a hierarchical organisation issuing instructions and assigning roles. Extremist groups can create an environment of incitement that drives individuals to carry out attacks independently, even without direct contact with organisational leaders.

He also warns that regional developments, particularly the situation in Syria and the continued activities of certain extremist groups and smuggling networks, have placed Jordan in an increasingly complex security environment. At the same time, he stresses the importance of avoiding exaggerated assessments of terrorist organisations' capabilities or overlooking domestic factors that contribute to extremism.

He concludes that an effective response must begin with investigating the facts and tracing networks of relationships and communication, stressing that“terrorism, whether in the form of organised cells or radicalised individuals, targets society and the state alike.”

Maher Abu Tair: Difficult Challenges Ahead for the New Speaker of Parliament

From a political and legislative perspective, columnist Maher Abu Tair examines the challenges facing the House of Representatives under its new Speaker, Ibrahim Tarawneh. He argues that the coming period will put the new parliamentary leadership to the test as it deals with sensitive issues involving security, civil liberties, social security, elections and the national budget.

Abu Tair focuses on potential amendments to the Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Law following the two attacks. He argues that the challenge is not whether terrorism should be confronted, but how far legislative amendments should go.

“The difficulty does not lie in the main objectives, but in concerns that the amendments could encroach on what may be considered freedom of expression or civil liberties,” he writes.

He warns against blurring the distinction between criminalising terrorism and prosecuting those involved in it, and expanding the scope of criminalisation to include comments or positions that might be interpreted as expressing sympathy with the perpetrators.

Abu Tair also points to other major challenges facing parliament, including amendments to the Social Security Law, the Elections Law and the national budget, amid competing interests and political positions among MPs and parties.

He argues that managing these files requires political and legislative balance, warning that security-related amendments must not become a pretext for undermining freedoms or citizens' rights.

Hassan Al-Dajaa: Intellectual Security Begins Before an Attack Takes Place

Hassan Al-Dajaa, a writer and professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University, focuses on the intellectual and social dimensions of counterterrorism. He argues that security measures alone cannot prevent further attacks unless they are accompanied by efforts to address the ideological environment that produces extremism and provides it with justification.

“Counterterrorism does not begin when an attack takes place, nor does it end when one is thwarted. Before violence moves into the field, perceptions take shape in people's minds that justify it and construct a false image of heroism, duty and salvation for the perpetrator,” Al-Dajaa writes.

He presents intellectual security as a process of developing individuals' ability to think independently, examine ideas and their sources, and distinguish legitimate disagreement from incitement to violence.

He stresses that intellectual security does not mean imposing uniformity of thought or closing the door to debate. Rather, it means creating an environment that respects pluralism, human dignity and citizenship.

Al-Dajaa notes that extremism is not necessarily associated with a lack of information or limited education. An individual may have an advanced education but lack critical thinking skills, or seek a sense of belonging and recognition within an extremist group that offers simplistic answers and a closed identity.

He identifies three dimensions of resistance to extremism: intellectual resilience, which enables individuals to scrutinise claims; moral resilience, which rejects the violation of human dignity; and social resilience, which provides individuals with a sense of belonging and participation.

He also places responsibility on families, schools, universities, religious discourse, the media and official institutions. He calls for educational curricula to be developed and for dialogue and critical thinking skills to be strengthened, while warning against treating questions and differences of opinion as indicators of extremism.

Al-Dajaa further warns that extremist discourse seeks to divide the world into a supposedly pure group and absolute enemies, eliminate middle ground and turn complex events into all-encompassing conspiracies. It presents obedience as a virtue and questioning as an act of betrayal.

He concludes by emphasising that“intellectual security is a project aimed at building individuals capable of making responsible choices, not a project designed to produce conformity.”

Laith Kamal Nasraween: Urgent Legislative Amendments Needed to Combat Terrorism

In a legal assessment, Laith Kamal Nasraween, Professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Jordan's Faculty of Law, calls for a review of Jordan's counterterrorism legislation. He argues that the evolution of extremist organisations' methods, recruitment techniques and financing mechanisms makes it necessary to update existing laws.

Nasraween notes that the Anti-Terrorism Law No. 55 of 2006 has undergone only one amendment, in 2014, despite significant changes in the nature of terrorist crimes, the use of modern technology and the development of financing methods.

He argues that the review should distinguish between the different roles played within terrorist organisations, including founding, leadership, financing and training, as well as simple membership, ensuring that penalties correspond to the seriousness of the offences committed.

He calls for“tougher penalties under Jordanian law for leaders of terrorist organisations, their financiers and those who train their members, in proportion to the seriousness of their actions”, citing legislative approaches adopted in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

His article also addresses the need to update provisions dealing with terrorist financing to cover emerging forms of support, virtual assets and digital financing methods.

Nasraween extends his proposals to the Law on Reform and Rehabilitation Centres, calling for a review of early-release provisions for individuals convicted of serious terrorist offences. He also advocates a more effective prisoner classification system to prevent prisons from being exploited to spread extremist ideology or recruit new members.

He further stresses the importance of specialised intellectual rehabilitation and counselling programmes, alongside legal monitoring after the release of convicted individuals who are found to remain a threat, subject to clear judicial safeguards.

Nasraween concludes that counterterrorism requires an integrated legislative and security policy that goes beyond tougher penalties to include preventing attacks before they occur, ensuring the implementation of judicial sentences and strengthening oversight both inside and outside rehabilitation centres.

Different Perspectives on a Shared Threat

The articles reveal different approaches to the renewed debate over terrorism in Jordan. While Makram Al-Tarawneh focuses on the possibility of a broader campaign that goes beyond isolated attacks, Maher Abu Tair highlights the political and legislative risks associated with rushing through security-related amendments.

Hassan Al-Dajaa places intellectual and social prevention at the heart of the response, while Laith Nasraween offers a legal perspective centred on updating the state's legislative tools.

Despite their different approaches, the writers share a central concern: responding to the recent crimes should not stop at pursuing their perpetrators. It must also involve understanding the conditions that produce extremism, identifying the nature of the threats facing the country, and maintaining a balance between protecting public security and safeguarding rights and freedoms.