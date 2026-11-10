Al-Momani: We Treat Israel's Far-Right Ministers As“Nonentities Outside History”

MENAFN - Amman Net) Jordanian Government Communications Minister and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani has reaffirmed that Jordan will not allow the displacement of Palestinians or any infringement on its national security and sovereignty.

He stressed that the displacement of Palestinians would amount to a“declaration of war on Jordan”, adding that the Kingdom would mobilise all its resources to confront any attempt to impose it, whether through direct forced displacement or by creating living conditions that compel Palestinians to leave their land.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera Net, Al-Momani launched sharp criticism of several ministers in the Israeli government, describing them as extremists. He said Jordan treats them as“nonentities outside history” and rejects their statements, which he described as reflecting“racism and arrogance”.

He also stressed that sovereignty over Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians, while Hashemite custodianship rests with the Jordanian monarchy, adding that responsibility for the holy city is Arab and Islamic.

On domestic affairs, Al-Momani described the Jordanian economy as“strong, resilient and capable of adapting to global challenges”, citing positive economic indicators and international praise for the country's economic reforms. He also denied government interference in the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, stressing that the selection of the Speaker is“an exclusively parliamentary matter”.

What is the government's assessment of the terrorist incident in Hamoud, and what measures are needed to prevent similar crimes from happening again?

What happened in the village of Hamoud represents a historic turning point in Jordan's efforts to put an end to extremism and takfiri ideology. The campaign to eradicate this ideology from our society is ongoing, in implementation of King Abdullah II's directives to review policies for combating extremism and drying up its sources through a systematic plan.

Confronting this threat is a shared national responsibility involving government institutions, civil society organisations, religious institutions, educational bodies, the media and the wider community. Protecting society is not limited to confronting violence. It begins with confronting the ideas that justify it.

What message does the government have for Jordanians following the Hamoud incident?

Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and our people in Hamoud, as we share their grief over this tragedy, which has deeply hurt and saddened all Jordanians.

We warn against being drawn into debates that fuel hatred and division within our society, which has long been known for its balanced and rational discourse. A crime committed by individuals driven by extremist takfiri ideology must not become an occasion for spreading discord and division among members of society. The state, through all its institutions, stands firmly against such attempts.

In Jordan, we are one family. Our Jordanian identity brings us together within the broader national community. We must not allow terrorism to achieve through words what it failed to achieve through crime.

Through their solidarity and their support for the families of the victims, Jordanians have demonstrated the authenticity of their people and the strength of their national unity.

You have repeatedly described the displacement of Palestinians as a declaration of war on Jordan. Does the Kingdom have the means to respond if Israel proceeds with its displacement plan?

King Abdullah II has been clear on this issue. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he stressed that Jordan would not turn a blind eye, and that we would protect our security, water resources and the interests of our people.

Jordan is a state governed by institutions. We will not allow our borders to be violated, nor will we allow the displacement of Palestinians. The Kingdom has demonstrated its resilience and ability to confront challenges under all circumstances.

All state capabilities will be mobilised to confront displacement, which constitutes a direct threat to Jordan's national security. The extremism of the Israeli government will bring neither security nor stability. Security cannot be achieved without granting the Palestinian people their rights, their own state and national dignity.

What is meant by the so-called“soft displacement” of Palestinians, and why does Jordan consider it a direct threat to its national security?

Israel is seeking to create an environment that drives Palestinians away from their land. We consider this a threat to our national security.

Both forced displacement and the creation of conditions that lead to it are condemned by Jordan, the Arab world and the international community, because they amount to the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. This crosses red lines and threatens our strategic interests.

Could Israeli policies towards the Palestinians lead to a direct confrontation with Jordan?

Jordan's position, as reaffirmed by King Abdullah II, is clear. For us, displacement is a declaration of war, and we will not allow Palestinian land to be emptied of its people.

This is a warning to Israel against committing such a reckless act, which would cross red lines and threaten Jordan's security and sovereignty.

Does the government intend to hold media outlets accountable for publishing misleading information about Jordan's position on the displacement of Palestinians?

Domestically, laws are enforced against local media platforms that deliberately publish misleading or inaccurate information or distort facts.

Internationally, Jordan has worked to clarify its positions and provide accurate information to media outlets. We are continuously working to counter disinformation campaigns and attempts to misrepresent our positions through the available media and digital tools.

How does the government respond to campaigns questioning Jordan's position on the Palestinian cause?

Claims circulating about Jordan's position are statements that lack accuracy and evidence, with nothing to substantiate their credibility. Some platforms with questionable agendas and affiliations have adopted and promoted them.

It is unfortunate that certain platforms appear ready to cast doubt on Jordan's positions, which have consistently been characterised by clarity and firmness towards the Palestinian cause.

The state has expressed its position through statements by His Majesty the King, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and the presidents of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Jordan's position has been clear and evident throughout history.

How does the government deal with hostile statements and positions directed at Jordan by far-right ministers in the Israeli occupation government?

Some extremist ministers in the Israeli government act with arrogance and racism. We treat them as nonentities outside history. We reject, condemn and denounce their statements and expose their barbarity.

We will not accept these racist positions. Any reasonable person can recognise the damage such statements cause at the international level, as well as the extent of Israel's international isolation and rejection as a result.

What is your response to Israel's attempts to impose its sovereignty over Jerusalem, and what is Jordan's position on the future of the holy city?

Jerusalem is not subject to Israeli decisions, nor do Israeli laws apply to it, as these are the laws of an occupying power that has usurped the land. Israel is the occupying power in the Palestinian territories.

Sovereignty over Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians, Hashemite custodianship rests with the Jordanian monarchy, and responsibility for the holy city is Arab and Islamic. Anyone attempting to impose sovereignty over the holy city has failed to read even a single line of history, from the Pact of Umar to the present day.

How do you view previous statements by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the so-called“Greater Israel”? Do they pose a threat to Jordan and the region?

Netanyahu's statements and actions reflect political recklessness and reveal a state of regional isolation, as well as the internal and accumulated crises facing him and his extremist government. He continues to deepen international and regional hostility towards Israel.

The delusions surrounding the so-called“Greater Israel” will inevitably collapse in the face of Jordanian resilience, the sovereignty of Arab states and widespread Arab public rejection.

The government has been accused of interfering in the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. How do you respond?

The election of the Speaker is an exclusively parliamentary matter, decided by MPs according to their own convictions and political understandings. The government respects the choices of the House and is committed to cooperating with its leadership and members in the service of the national interest.

There is absolutely no truth to claims that the government interfered in the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Relations between the executive and legislative branches are governed by constitutional provisions that safeguard the independence of the authorities and provide for cooperation and mutual respect in legislative and oversight matters and all issues of national concern, while preserving the constitutional independence and powers of each branch.

Does the Jordanian economy face risks as a result of regional and international challenges?

The national economy is strong, resilient and capable of adapting to global challenges, and our economic indicators are moving in a positive direction.

This reflects sound economic planning across the various sectors and Jordan's ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

Positive economic indicators have earned Jordan international recognition, with global assessments praising the resilience of the economy and the effectiveness of the necessary economic reforms.

How does Jordan view developments involving Saudi Arabia?

We consistently stand alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its efforts to defend its territorial sovereignty and protect its people and interests against any threats.

We regard Saudi Arabia's security, along with the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council states, as an integral part of our own national security.

Jordan serves as the strategic depth of its brothers in the Gulf, just as they serve as its strategic depth.