Vance Attributes Republican Midterm Defeats To Iran Conflict Arabian Post
“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote on X, arguing that the party must acknowledge the political cost of President Donald Trump's military campaign before deciding how to recover. His intervention came as Democrats celebrated victories across traditionally Republican territory and prepared to assume control of the House of Representatives and Senate in January.
Vance said the administration had lost support among voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024. He described a warning from a trusted pollster that those voters were angry about the conflict, household expenses and Washington's relationship with Israel, and were prepared to support Democratic candidates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment