Middle East Governments Assess Iran War After US Vote Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Middle Eastern governments are assessing the risk of renewed American strikes against Iran after Democrats swept the US midterm elections, weakening President Donald Trump politically while leaving his military powers largely intact.

The November 3 vote gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress amid public anger over living costs and the eight-month conflict. Its implications for Washington's confrontation with Tehran remain uncertain, with Gulf capitals weighing prospects for negotiations against warnings of another escalation.

Iranian officials interpreted the Republican defeat as a rejection of the war. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf declared on Wednesday that Americans had said no to war and warned Washington against disregarding that message. Tehran's interpretation does not establish that the election will change US military policy.

Trump had promised not to resume major attacks before polling day, but had left open the possibility of renewed strikes afterwards. His administration has simultaneously pursued indirect negotiations and maintained pressure through a naval blockade intended to restrict Iranian oil exports.

Vice-President JD Vance said on Monday that he and Trump felt optimistic about the possibility of a negotiated settlement. That assessment preceded accounts of explosions around Iranian islands and the port of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian authorities have not publicly established the targets or extent of damage.

The uncertainty is particularly acute for Gulf states exposed to missile threats, maritime disruption and the economic consequences of prolonged hostilities. Governments seeking to contain the confrontation must also consider whether Tehran will interpret Trump's electoral setback as an opportunity to demand better terms.

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Ebtesam al-Ketbi, president of the Emirates Policy Center, said a genuine opportunity to end the war could emerge if Tehran recognised that Trump needed an agreement but not one at any price. Her assessment highlighted the importance of how both sides interpret the election rather than the results alone.

Congressional control gives Democrats greater scope to question military operations, scrutinise arms transfers and challenge the administration's spending priorities. However, congressional opposition would not automatically prevent the president from ordering strikes, and legislative efforts to restrict military action could encounter presidential vetoes.

The political pressure on Trump is nevertheless considerable. Higher fuel costs have added to American voters' dissatisfaction, while the war has become a prominent dispute between the administration and its opponents. Vance has linked Republican losses to the conflict, although voting patterns also reflected wider concerns about household expenses.

Israel's position introduces another complication. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has favoured further military pressure on Iran, while some Democrats elected to Congress have challenged American support for Israeli operations. A change in congressional leadership could increase scrutiny of assistance without immediately changing the security relationship between Washington and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry representatives also portrayed the election as a warning to Washington. Their statements were accompanied by defiant remarks from judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehi, underscoring the risk that Tehran could misjudge the limits of American political restraint.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation. Restrictions on commercial shipping and the American blockade have disrupted energy flows through a waterway that carried roughly one fifth of global oil supplies before the war. Continued insecurity has increased costs for shipowners and complicated exports from the region.

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Oil prices fell on Wednesday as traders considered whether the election might encourage diplomacy. The decline did not resolve underlying concerns about supply interruptions, shipping access or the possibility of military operations around Iranian ports and offshore installations.

Diplomatic contacts have continued despite the military standoff. Mediators have explored arrangements linking an end to Iranian attacks on shipping with changes to the American blockade, but no final agreement has been announced. The disputed nuclear programme and security assurances for neighbouring states remain additional obstacles.

The conflict began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February and has since involved intermittent strikes, attempted ceasefires and confrontations at sea. A temporary arrangement reached in June failed to produce a lasting cessation of hostilities, leaving the parties without a stable mechanism for preventing further exchanges.

American forces remain deployed around the Gulf to enforce the blockade, with additional troops and an aircraft carrier being sent towards the region. Those deployments provide Washington with military options even as diplomats continue their efforts to negotiate limits on the fighting under increasingly difficult regional security conditions.