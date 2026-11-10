Ta'ziz Finalises $1.39Bn Funding For Ruwais Industrial Facilities Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiAbu Dhabi's Ta'ziz has completed $1.39 billion (Dh5.1 billion) in financing for a chemicals terminal and an ammonia plant in Ruwais, with both transactions attracting commitments above the amounts sought.
The company announced the financial close on Wednesday at the Adipec 2026 energy exhibition. More than $928 million was arranged for the Ta'ziz Terminal project, including $225 million in Islamic financing, while the Ta'ziz Ammonia project obtained more than $460 million.
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