Fast Just Got Fastest: STING Energy Boosttm Celebrates Kimi Antonelli's Formula 1® World Championship And The Fan Energy Behind It Arabian Post
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At just 20, Kimi Antonelli becomes the youngest-ever Formula 1® World Champion.
STING Energy BoostTM celebrates the energy behind the championship: the fans who backed Kimi through every lap.
Artists from India, Mexico and Vietnam bring that fan energy to life in portraits of the new champion.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – Kimi Antonelli is the Formula 1® World Champion. As the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team celebrates his title, STING Energy BoostTM is celebrating the energy behind the championship: the fans who have supported Kimi every step of the way.
The title is Kimi's, earned through talent and determination. But from his karting days to the top of Formula 1®, one thing was always with him: the energy of his fans. It was there through every lap, every setback and every breakthrough, long before the trophy.
The energy behind the championship
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