After Reaching 7 Million Users In The Philippines, Skyro Launches Transparent Cash Loans In Malaysia Arabian Post
Skyro has operated in the Philippines since 2022, building a registered user base of more than 7 million and an active loan portfolio exceeding US$200 million. In September 2026, the company announced that it had secured approval from Malaysia's Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to provide online moneylending services. Malaysia is Skyro's second market in Southeast Asia.
Skyro's first Malaysian product offers new customers cash loans of up to RM1,000 (approximately US$250), with repayment terms of up to four months. The company plans to gradually increase borrowing limits for eligible customers, potentially reaching RM10,000 (approximately US$2,500), as it builds its local lending portfolio.
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