Cloudflare Unveils Zero Wire Vulnerability Intelligence Service Arabian Post
Launched on 3 November through the security section of Cloudflare Radar, the service consolidates technical research, software vendors' advisories, exploitation evidence and observations from Cloudflare's network into regularly reviewed briefings. Access is available to organisations regardless of whether they use Cloudflare products.
The company said the initiative addresses a growing challenge for security teams confronted with critical vulnerability disclosures while attempting to establish their exposure, identify effective fixes and communicate priorities to management. Its briefings aim to provide actionable information without replacing the detailed technical instructions issued by software suppliers.
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