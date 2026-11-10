Cloudflare Unveils Zero Wire Vulnerability Intelligence Service Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Cloudflare has introduced Zero Wire, a publicly accessible intelligence service designed to help organisations identify serious internet-facing vulnerabilities, distinguish confirmed exploitation from emerging risks and determine which systems require urgent attention.

Launched on 3 November through the security section of Cloudflare Radar, the service consolidates technical research, software vendors' advisories, exploitation evidence and observations from Cloudflare's network into regularly reviewed briefings. Access is available to organisations regardless of whether they use Cloudflare products.

The company said the initiative addresses a growing challenge for security teams confronted with critical vulnerability disclosures while attempting to establish their exposure, identify effective fixes and communicate priorities to management. Its briefings aim to provide actionable information without replacing the detailed technical instructions issued by software suppliers.

<p>Each entry explains the vulnerability, identifies potentially affected deployments, distinguishes established findings from unanswered questions and outlines remediation measures. Supporting material can include Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures identifiers, vendor bulletins, technical investigations and records from the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalogue.</p> <p>Zero Wire divides its entries between“Needs attention”, covering issues requiring assessment or action, and“Reference”, which retains information where guidance has stabilised. Cloudflare emphasises that moving an issue into the reference category does not establish that affected organisations have installed the necessary fixes.</p> <p>The platform also displays the date on which information was last checked and maintains a chronology of material developments. Users can search by vulnerability identifier, issue name or technology tag, allowing security personnel to locate guidance relevant to their own infrastructure.</p> <p>Cloudflare said severity ratings and evidence of exploitation must be considered separately. A technically serious flaw may have no established record of attacks, while confirmed exploitation can make another vulnerability particularly urgent. The service therefore avoids treating every high-severity disclosure as evidence of an ongoing compromise.</p> See also X pursues Bitcoin account operators over £207,384 payouts <p>Among the issues highlighted is a Linux kernel IPv4 TCP vulnerability, CVE-2026-98432, involving a memory-management race condition. Cloudflare's briefing describes potential memory disclosure, system crashes and remote code execution, but says exploitation outside controlled research has not been established. Administrators are directed to check distribution-specific fixes and verify that updated kernels are running.</p> <iframe class="ap-between-posts-ad-frame" src="" title="Advertisement" loading="eager" scrolling="no" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin"> <p>Another briefing examines php2shell, covering PHP runtime vulnerabilities CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619. The agency's exploited-vulnerabilities catalogue includes both flaws, according to Cloudflare. A related issue, CVE-2026-115560, requires separate configuration checks, and its exploitation has not been established in the reviewed evidence.</p> <p>The distinction matters because updating website applications or plugins does not necessarily resolve defects in the underlying PHP runtime. Cloudflare advises administrators to consult the relevant PHP security guidance and confirm the patching status of systems operated by hosting providers.</p> <p>Where its network data is relevant, Cloudflare may display charts of requests matching web application firewall rules associated with a vulnerability. Such measurements can indicate attempted exploitation, but the company cautions that matching requests do not represent confirmed successful attacks or the number of compromised organisations.</p> <p>Equally, an absence of suspicious traffic in Cloudflare's observations cannot establish that attackers are inactive elsewhere. The briefings identify the limits of available evidence rather than presenting network visibility as a complete account of worldwide exploitation.</p> <p>Zero Wire also identifies relevant Cloudflare protections and, where available, provides dashboard links for reviewing firewall configurations. The company stresses that opening a configuration link neither activates protection automatically nor verifies that an individual deployment is secure.</p> <p>Firewall measures are described as temporary or supplementary safeguards, not substitutes for vendor patches. They may block particular malicious requests but cannot reverse activity that has already taken place on a compromised server or address attack paths outside inspected traffic.</p> See also OpenAI extends GPT-6 access with interactive ChatGPT interface <p>Each briefing additionally offers a prepared prompt for an artificial intelligence agent to help assess deployed software, exposure and existing controls. Cloudflare specifies that the proposed assessment is read-only and requires an agent with appropriate access; copying the prompt alone does not inspect infrastructure or modify systems.</p> <p>The collection also includes briefings on compromised eMudhra intermediate certificates, a Brotli decoder vulnerability and Citrix NetScaler command execution. Their differing statuses illustrate how the hub separates certificate trust problems, developing software investigations and vulnerabilities for which exploitation has been acknowledged by a vendor.</p> <p>Security teams can follow additions through a dedicated RSS feed, including feeds for individual technology tags. New briefings also appear in Cloudflare Radar's Caught on Radar section, while individual entries provide a channel for questions and feedback.</p> <h2></h2>