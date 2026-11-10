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Emirates Group Records AED 4.1 Billion Half-Year Profit Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:53

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Emirates Group posted AED 4.1 billion ($1.1 billion) in pre-tax profit for the six months ended September, as the Gulf conflict and higher fuel costs sharply reduced earnings from a year earlier.

The Dubai aviation group said on Thursday that profit before tax fell from AED 12.2 billion in the corresponding period of 2025-26. Profit after tax declined by 66 per cent to AED 3.6 billion, while revenue contracted 12 per cent to AED 66.2 billion.

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The Arabian Post

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