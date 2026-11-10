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Dubai Boat Show Confirms International Shipyard Line-Up For November Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:53

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai International Boat Show will bring major international yacht builders to Dubai Harbour from 25 to 29 November, with tickets now on sale for the five-day exhibition's 32nd edition.

The confirmed participants include Azimut, Benetti, Ferretti Group, Gulf Craft, Heesen Yachts, Lürssen, Sunreef and Sunseeker, alongside regional suppliers and marine service businesses. Organisers expect more than 100 boats and other craft on the water, although the final vessel list and details of individual launches have yet to be announced.

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The Arabian Post

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