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APT29-Linked Campaign Exploits Outdated Apple And Android Software Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:53

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> A cyberespionage operation linked to Russia's APT29 hacking group has targeted vulnerable iPhones and Android devices through compromised websites, using previously patched security flaws to extract confidential information without requiring victims to click malicious links.

Cybersecurity company Sekoia disclosed the campaign on Wednesday, assessing with moderate to high confidence that APT29, also known as Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, or an associated subgroup was responsible. The operation, identified in mid-October and named Poisoned Source, combined malicious website scripts, deceptive domains and a compromised analytics service.

Researchers found that the attackers deployed three separate exploit chains tailored to visitors' operating systems and browser versions. The resulting malware could capture authentication cookies, saved passwords and browsing information, while one iPhone attack was capable of extracting personal communications and files.

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The Arabian Post

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