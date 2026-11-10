APT29-Linked Campaign Exploits Outdated Apple And Android Software Arabian Post
Cybersecurity company Sekoia disclosed the campaign on Wednesday, assessing with moderate to high confidence that APT29, also known as Midnight Blizzard or Cozy Bear, or an associated subgroup was responsible. The operation, identified in mid-October and named Poisoned Source, combined malicious website scripts, deceptive domains and a compromised analytics service.
Researchers found that the attackers deployed three separate exploit chains tailored to visitors' operating systems and browser versions. The resulting malware could capture authentication cookies, saved passwords and browsing information, while one iPhone attack was capable of extracting personal communications and files.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment