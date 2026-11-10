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Oil And Chip Shares Retreat After Democratic Victories Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:53

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Oil prices and Asian semiconductor shares fell sharply on Thursday as sweeping Democratic victories in the United States midterm elections reshaped expectations for the Iran war, energy costs and regulation of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Brent crude traded near $94 a barrel after plunging almost 9% on Wednesday, while technology-heavy stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan suffered heavy losses. The dollar weakened and government bonds advanced as investors reassessed the political constraints facing President Donald Trump.

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, raising expectations of stronger scrutiny of the administration's conduct of the conflict with Iran. Traders interpreted the election outcome as increasing pressure for a diplomatic settlement, although there was no confirmed agreement to end hostilities.

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The Arabian Post

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