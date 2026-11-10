Oil And Chip Shares Retreat After Democratic Victories Arabian Post
Brent crude traded near $94 a barrel after plunging almost 9% on Wednesday, while technology-heavy stock markets in South Korea and Taiwan suffered heavy losses. The dollar weakened and government bonds advanced as investors reassessed the political constraints facing President Donald Trump.
Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress, raising expectations of stronger scrutiny of the administration's conduct of the conflict with Iran. Traders interpreted the election outcome as increasing pressure for a diplomatic settlement, although there was no confirmed agreement to end hostilities.
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