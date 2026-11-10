CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity × Global Cybersecurity Alliance (GCSA) Join Hands To Establish The AI And Cybersecurity Research Centre Arabian Post

Founded in 1982, CR Longdation's business covers property management, asset management, and community services, among other areas. CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity focuses on AI-driven digital-intelligent transformation and cybersecurity services for government and enterprises, dedicated to providing professional technologies and solutions to the Hong Kong SAR Government, public institutions, and enterprises, and holds cybersecurity-related qualifications. GCSA is committed to promoting technological innovation, research collaboration, and international exchange in the global cybersecurity field, with a focus on security challenges in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3, and digital finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.