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CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity × Global Cybersecurity Alliance (GCSA) Join Hands To Establish The AI And Cybersecurity Research Centre Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:52

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity × Global Cybersecurity Alliance Limited (GCSA) announced a partnership to establish the“AI and Cybersecurity Research Centre,” integrating the two parties' technological and resource advantages in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industrial applications to drive cutting-edge technology research, product innovation, and industry collaboration.

Founded in 1982, CR Longdation's business covers property management, asset management, and community services, among other areas. CR Longdation Aethereal Cybersecurity focuses on AI-driven digital-intelligent transformation and cybersecurity services for government and enterprises, dedicated to providing professional technologies and solutions to the Hong Kong SAR Government, public institutions, and enterprises, and holds cybersecurity-related qualifications. GCSA is committed to promoting technological innovation, research collaboration, and international exchange in the global cybersecurity field, with a focus on security challenges in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, Web3, and digital finance.

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The Arabian Post

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