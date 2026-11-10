UK Air Traffic Outage Inflicted £33M Financial Losses Arabian Post
The Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) said on Wednesday that the disruption on 8 September affected more than 70 UK organisations and generated losses ranging from £24 million to £42 million under its modelling. The estimate covers airlines, airports, ground handlers and tour operators, rather than a definitive calculation of lost national economic output.
Airlines accounted for just over £24 million, exceeding three quarters of the estimated total, while NATS itself lost less than £1 million in air traffic control charges. Other affected businesses sustained approximately £8 million in losses, highlighting how costs spread beyond the organisation responsible for the malfunction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment